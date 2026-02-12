YSL Beauty’s All-Night Bodega & More NYFW FW26 Party Photos

They say it’s always fashion week somehwere — just check any of our other party roundups for confirmation — but this time, it’s no joke. New York Fashion Week’s February edition is here, and although the winter season is always a bit sleepier in the party department (who wants to schlep through snow for five nights in a row?), some of our favorite labels and girls are keeping the energy up, despite the temperature drop. We won’t be directly contributing to the madness this season (we’ve decamped to Aspen for the weekend), but we have tickets to the best soirées, dinners, and afterparties of the week. Check back to see who threw what party where — and who was best-dressed at each event.

Manolo Blahnik Sets Fashion Week In Motion

Alioune Badara Fall linked up with the infamous shoemaker to kick off the week in the EDITION’s Clocktower, and the guests poured in to the wood-paneled room for strong cocktails, candlelit conversations, and yes, excellent shoes.

Alioune Badara Fall, Aweng Chuol Courtesy of Madison McGaw for BFA Meredith Duxbury Courtesy of Madison McGaw for BFA Courtesy of Madison McGaw for BFA ourtesy of Madison McGaw for BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Models.com Turns 25

The go-to destination for everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the modeling industry is celebrating its 25th year with a little help from the girls and guys who made them famous — that is, of course, the industry’s top models. Alton Mason, Paloma Elsesser, Awar Odhiang, and pretty much every major model in New York right now turned up for the sushi dinner.

Alton Mason, Awar Odhiang Courtesy of BFA.com / Breanna Johnson Paloma Elsesser Courtesy of BFA.com / Breanna Johnson Mayowa Nicholas, Jordan Daniels, Grace Elizabeth Courtesy of BFA.com / Breanna Johnson Jordan Daniels, Tyrell Hampton Courtesy of BFA.com / Breanna Johnson 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Danielle Frankel Does Birkenstocks Her Way

The fashion industry’s go-to bridal designer is bringing her soft, romantic energy to a line of Birkenstock sandals and clogs. She celebrated with an intimate dinner at The Eighty Six — the hottest ticket in town right now, food-wise — where clients and friends of the brand like AnnaSophia Robb got a first look at the crystal-covered slides.

Danielle Frankel Darian DiCianno, BFA.com Danielle Frankel, Telsha Anderson-Boone Darian DiCianno, BFA.com AnnaSophia Robb Darian DiCianno, BFA.com Ella Emhoff Darian DiCianno, BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

YSL Beauty Goes All Night

The YSL Beauty party during New York Fashion Week has become a bright spot — or an all-black spot, if the attendees’ dresses has anything to do with it. Our fave girls poured into the Soho space for a “24/7 LOVE” party honoring the bodegas of New York, but with a high-fashion twist.

Lila Moss Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Paloma Elsesser Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lori Harvey Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashtin & Alix Earle Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

BIFC Gets Their Laughs In Before NYFW

The Black in Fashion Council was founded in 2020 to advance the position of Black people in the fashion industry across design, media, PR, beauty — you name it, they’ve touched it. Their reach has made their kickoff dinner at fashion week a can’t-miss event. With the help of Raf’s and Sephora, they had the most fun one can have on a Monday night while still waking up for shows and appointments on Tuesday.

Sandrine Charles, Lindsay Peoples Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Hannah Bronfman Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

J.Crew Rolls Out Their New Rollnecks

Everyone’s favorite preppy mainstay is pushing their Rollneck sweater this year (it’s worked on me!) and their latest slew of collaborations prove their finger is ever on the pulse. Creative director Olympia Gayot invited five of New York’s finest fashion brands — Tanner Fletcher, Collina Strada, Buci, Patrick Taylor, and Eckhaus Latta — to reimagine the schlubby (complimentary) knit as their own. They toasted in an art gallery, where the reimagined rollnecks were on full display, with a visual (and actual) buffet, plus lots of sweater-clad friends of the brand.