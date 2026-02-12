Julia Hobbs is your favorite fashion editor’s favorite fashion editor, and something of an accessories savant. Before thigh-high Ugg boots and oversized sunglasses were in favor, she was test-driving them on her Instagram with her Anglomania-meets-indie-sleaze aesthetic that has everyone knocking on her door. The call she answered this year was from hair accessory queen Jennifer Behr, who enlisted Hobbs to create a trio of tiaras meant to be worn in the most casual of situations.

Indeed, the quirky accessory boom of last year (think: arm cuffs, scarf belts, and yes, the omnipresent bag charms) saw everyone trying to one-up each other. But Hobbs and Behr broke new ground by going back into Behr’s archive to reimagine the dainty royal-indebted headpiece as something that can be worn, in Hobbs’ words, with “ low-slung bootcut jeans and a vintage fur coat.” Hobbs tells NYLON exclusively that the final host of tiaras are like the three divas of the night “arriving at a party at different times.” There’s the Lily (named after that British Lily), the Elodie (already worn by fashion’s favorite kinky dad), and of course, the Julia. Below, Hobbs walks us from conception to fitting to the end product. See how fashion’s go-to accessorizer made a new It item with the help of a New York hair-accessory legend.

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “Delving (and dressing up!) in Jennifer’s archive, a trove of storied crystal pieces.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “From Courtney Love’s ‘90s grunge-glam to Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s hairpiece, the moodboard honored our favourite 20th century heroines. “

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “We played, reassembling and recombining parts of archives we loved.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “Every crystal style in the archive, tried on. Three silhouettes made the cut.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “The final three tiara styles are conceived as three friends arriving at a party at different times…”

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “The ‘Elodie’ (worn by Alexander Skarsgård on SNL) is the most outwardly glamorous style — putting a lived-in spin on Audrey Hepburn’s cocktail-hour chic.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr “The ‘Julia’ tiara recasts a bridal piece in moody gunmetal and black crystal. I love to wear it with low-slung bootcut jeans and a vintage fur coat.”