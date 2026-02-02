A Full Product Breakdown Of María Zardoya’s Skin-First Grammys Makeup

Being nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy comes with a swirl of emotions and decisions, namely, what to perform and what to wear. María Zardoya of The Marías had one thing on lock: her glam. Leticia Llesmin has been Zardoya’s longtime hair and makeup artist, perfecting her lived-in gothic glamour on the road as both a solo and group act. She was naturally the right choice to get Zardoya all glammed up to hit the red carpet at the Grammys, and they continued their soft-glam slay on music’s biggest night with a little help from YSL Beauty.

Zardoya and the rest of her band wore McQueen looks, channeling a classic Victorian edge that required the lightest of makeup to complement the lived-in look. “For María’s makeup, I always start with skin and build outward,” Llesmin tells NYLON. “The goal is a complexion that feels flawless but lived-in, focusing coverage only where it’s needed, then brighten with Touche Éclat Awakening Concealer Click Pen (1.5, 03) to lift and refine without masking her natural skin. The finish is set lightly with All Hours Setting Powder so the skin still moves and reflects light.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Her beautiful light skin is the basis of any look, Llesmin goes on to explain: “Maria’s signature complexion comes down to restraint and balance. Less product, intentional placement, and letting her natural skin texture stay visible.” There’s no filtered look here, and yes, the imperfections matter here. They’re not trying to hide anything, Llesmin says: “The makeup should feel like an extension of her, not something sitting on top of her skin.”

Courtesy of Leticia Llesmin Courtesy of Leticia Llesmin 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This is not to say that the look doesn’t have dimension — it’s just more subtle than, say, a 2016 full beat with contour to the gods. “Bronzer plays a big role in shaping. I often use All Hours Hyper Bronzer (03) higher on the cheekbones and softly across the temples, sometimes blending it into the blush zone instead of a traditional blush placement,” Llesmin says. “For color, I rotate between YSL Make Me Blush in 23 and 06, depending on the look, keeping it diffused and skin-like. All Hours Hyper Luminize Highlighter (02) is applied sparingly, more as a veil than a statement.” Zardoya’s look is not glowy or hyper-dimensional, but leans into the natural shape of her face.

Courtesy of Leticia Llesmin

The same lowkey energy extended to her eyes, which Llesmin dusted with YSL Lines Liberated Eyeliner 01 and 09 “close to the lash line to subtly enhance her eye shape rather than create a harsh line, and finished with Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara in Black for depth.” And her lips got a quick dusting before Zardoya was whisked off into the night, which included opening the Best New Artist medley. Subtle effort and tweaks to her already impeccable face structure made sure of the most important thing on a night like this — looking and feeling like yourself.