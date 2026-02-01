The Best Fashion From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

The nominees are in, performers announced, and the carpet rolled out: The 2026 Grammys are here. Accompanying the excitement of who will take home what trophy is who will take home the metaphorical fashion trophies the internet will give out. The Grammys are not a place to play it safe, and the louder and more gag-worthy the fashion statement, the better chance you’ll have of making an impression — and making Grammys history.

The faces we know and love will be back for more, like Sabrina Carpenter with her quick follow-up to Short ‘n Sweet, Man’s Best Friend; Chappell Roan, who secured a few more nominations for “The Subway” after winning the now-un-cursed Best New Artist trophy last year; and Lady Gaga, who has a slew of potential wins — and will officially be performing (thank the gay gods above). We’re looking forward to what custom couture our leading ladies bring out, but we’re equally as excited to see what the emerging and recent Khia Asylum escapees will pull out. Will Zara Larsson continue to dress like a Lisa Frank doll? Will PinkPantheress wear more tartan? What will Addison Rae pull out of her closet of latex and blindfolds next? All this and more will be answered below, so check back in throughout the night as we post our favorite looks from the carpet.

PinkPantheress Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry

FKA Twigs Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In Paolo Carzana

Yungblud John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chrome Hearts

Zara Larsson Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Germanier

Ari Lennox Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valdrin Sahiti

Kehlani John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valdrin Sahiti

Lola Young CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood

Wet Leg ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Tyla Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dsquared2 and Pandora jewelry

Sabrina Carpenter Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino