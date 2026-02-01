Fashion
The Best Fashion From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
Don’t miss a single custom, gag-worthy look.
The nominees are in, performers announced, and the carpet rolled out: The 2026 Grammys are here. Accompanying the excitement of who will take home what trophy is who will take home the metaphorical fashion trophies the internet will give out. The Grammys are not a place to play it safe, and the louder and more gag-worthy the fashion statement, the better chance you’ll have of making an impression — and making Grammys history.
The faces we know and love will be back for more, like Sabrina Carpenter with her quick follow-up to Short ‘n Sweet, Man’s Best Friend; Chappell Roan, who secured a few more nominations for “The Subway” after winning the now-un-cursed Best New Artist trophy last year; and Lady Gaga, who has a slew of potential wins — and will officially be performing (thank the gay gods above). We’re looking forward to what custom couture our leading ladies bring out, but we’re equally as excited to see what the emerging and recent Khia Asylum escapees will pull out. Will Zara Larsson continue to dress like a Lisa Frank doll? Will PinkPantheress wear more tartan? What will Addison Rae pull out of her closet of latex and blindfolds next? All this and more will be answered below, so check back in throughout the night as we post our favorite looks from the carpet.
PinkPantheress
In Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry
FKA Twigs
In Paolo Carzana
Yungblud
In Chrome Hearts
Zara Larsson
In Germanier
Ari Lennox
In Valdrin Sahiti
Kehlani
In Valdrin Sahiti
Lola Young
In Vivienne Westwood
Wet Leg
Tyla
In Dsquared2 and Pandora jewelry
Sabrina Carpenter
In Valentino
Rosé
In Saint Laurent