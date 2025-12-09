Looking For A Holiday Manicure? Try Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Tour Nails

Short N’ Sweet tour, we still speak your name. Despite Sabrina Carpenter having played her last “Espresso” encore at the Crypto.com Arena last month, the tour is still living rent free in the minds of many, including the singer’s very own nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. On Dec. 8, the celebrity manicurist shared an IG tutorial breaking down how the red polka-dotted set Carpenter sported on the last stop of the tour came together — just in time for your next holiday party.

The manicurist began with a snowy-white base courtesy of OPI’s Funny Bunny shade from the brand’s GelColor series, which she applied until the nails were opaque. Then, she followed it up with a layer of the GelColor Super Gloss No Wipe for extra gloss — yes, it’s typically used as a top coat, but we’re choosing to trust the expert on this one. Next came the subtly festive polka dot embellishments, which Ganzorigt created with yet another OPI GelColor polish, this time in Big Apple Red. The artist applied a dollop onto a petri dish before dipping a tiny applicator ball into the mixture and carefully placed the spots in a row down the nail.

She then applied one last layer of the GelColor Super Gloss No Wipe for good measure, and voilà, Carpenter’s final Short N’ Sweet nail — and your next holiday set — was born. (FWIW, Ganzorigt’s nails are fashioned into an almond shape in the Reel, though Carpenter’s classic oval indicate any shape will do.)

Omitted from the Reel but smartly denoted in the caption was Ganzorigt’s use of OPI’s Tin Man Can Chrome Effect powder, which should always be applied after the final no-wipe top coat with a sponge or applicator until the nail is smooth. Unfortunately for nail enthusiasts the product is famously hard to find, but there are plenty of dupes out there that’ll give you that same chrome-glow.