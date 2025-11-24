The Best Celebrity Arrests On The ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Tour, Ranked

Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over: the Short N’ Sweet era has officially come to an end. After 72 performances, 14 months on the road, and recording a whole new album, Sabrina Carpenter finally bid adieu to the critically acclaimed project while playing her final show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

Not only did the blockbuster tour solidify Carpenter as a bona fide star, but it also gave us plenty of unforgettable moments — namely during the “Juno” section, where, moments before she would assume a new sex position every night, the “Espresso” singer would “arrest” an audience member for being too hot. Many a celebrity was apprehended in Carpenter’s furry pink handcuffs over the course of the tour, from Rachel Sennott to Gigi Hadid, and now that she’s taken her final bow, it’s time to rank the best Short N’ Sweet arrests.

Joe Keery I, too, would be eager to be arrested by Sabrina Carpenter.

Anne Hathaway When Carpenter asked her where she’s from, the Princess Diaries actor responded “Genovia!” and made 20,000 little girls’ dreams come true that night. (I can say that, I was there.)

Marcello Hernandez as Domingo Whether or not you’re a fan of the SNL sketch, you can’t deny Domingo’s impact on the arresting-craze.

Drew Barrymore Arresting Ghostface on Halloween? Tired. Arresting Drew Barrymore as Ghostface on Halloween? Genius.

Elle & Dakota Fanning In the words of Sabrina Carpenter: “Looks like one of you is cute, but two, though — damn!” Our favorite sister duo was all smiles for their short and sweet cameo (no pun intended), and were adorably dressed for the occasion in a pair of lacy slip dresses.

Ayo Edibiri & Clairo How does one react to getting arrested? By doing the “Apple” dance, of course. That said, the best part about this moment was obviously the Clairo shade.

Miss Piggy Carpenter pulled out all the stops for the last show of the tour by arresting none other than the legendary Miss Piggy. In true diva fashion, the famous Muppet brought her own security with her — but that didn’t stop her from getting cuffed.