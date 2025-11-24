Music
The Best Celebrity Arrests On The ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Tour, Ranked
It’s a crime to be gorgeous.
Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over: the Short N’ Sweet era has officially come to an end. After 72 performances, 14 months on the road, and recording a whole new album, Sabrina Carpenter finally bid adieu to the critically acclaimed project while playing her final show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.
Not only did the blockbuster tour solidify Carpenter as a bona fide star, but it also gave us plenty of unforgettable moments — namely during the “Juno” section, where, moments before she would assume a new sex position every night, the “Espresso” singer would “arrest” an audience member for being too hot. Many a celebrity was apprehended in Carpenter’s furry pink handcuffs over the course of the tour, from Rachel Sennott to Gigi Hadid, and now that she’s taken her final bow, it’s time to rank the best Short N’ Sweet arrests.
When Carpenter asked her where she’s from, the Princess Diaries actor responded “Genovia!” and made 20,000 little girls’ dreams come true that night. (I can say that, I was there.)
Whether or not you’re a fan of the SNL sketch, you can’t deny Domingo’s impact on the arresting-craze.
Arresting Ghostface on Halloween? Tired. Arresting Drew Barrymore as Ghostface on Halloween? Genius.
In the words of Sabrina Carpenter: “Looks like one of you is cute, but two, though — damn!” Our favorite sister duo was all smiles for their short and sweet cameo (no pun intended), and were adorably dressed for the occasion in a pair of lacy slip dresses.
How does one react to getting arrested? By doing the “Apple” dance, of course. That said, the best part about this moment was obviously the Clairo shade.
If you’re going to arrest Nicole Kidman, naturally you have to preface it with, “We come to this arena for magic.” And yet, it was the text she sent her daughter Sunday Rose moments before she was sent to the slammer that helped Kidman secure the top spot.