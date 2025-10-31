Fashion
What Demi Lovato, Katseye & Julia Fox Dressed Up As For Halloween 2025
Let the Instagram photoshoots commence.
The rain is falling, your local deli is out of White Claws, and that random department store in your neighborhood that closed five years ago has a line outside of it, which all only means one thing: Halloween is here (and Spirit Halloween signed a lease for the month). The memeification of Halloween rages on, but there are some traditionalists in the mix who keep the witches, devil, and goblins alive for yet another year. Our favorite tradition — besides throwing a kick-ass party — is keeping track of our favorite artists, It girls, and models’ costumes.
Last year brought a mixed bag of niche references from our fave cinephile, Charli XCX, plus a smattering of excellent SFX makeup from Alix Earle and Rosalía. This year, there are so many new obscure cultural moments to pull from (nobody better dress up as Group 7, please), and one singer in particular has already summoned her alter ego from the proverbial basement in which she lives to viral effect. To see them in flesh plus a handful more of artfully executed photoshoots (and yes, a few pictures at IRL Halloween parties), keep scrolling.
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears
She’s so lucky, she’s a star... but the stars are blind this year. Ms. Hilton kicked things off in a classic ‘90s Britney look.
JADE as a Gremlin
Where most girls go beautiful, JADE isn’t afraid to get weird and ugly, which is why we love her so much.
Julia Fox as Jackie O.
We love seeing Julia do traditional drag, and this suit is an exact replica of what Mrs. Onassis was wearing on that fateful day in Dallas.