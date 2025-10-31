The rain is falling, your local deli is out of White Claws, and that random department store in your neighborhood that closed five years ago has a line outside of it, which all only means one thing: Halloween is here (and Spirit Halloween signed a lease for the month). The memeification of Halloween rages on, but there are some traditionalists in the mix who keep the witches, devil, and goblins alive for yet another year. Our favorite tradition — besides throwing a kick-ass party — is keeping track of our favorite artists, It girls, and models’ costumes.

Last year brought a mixed bag of niche references from our fave cinephile, Charli XCX, plus a smattering of excellent SFX makeup from Alix Earle and Rosalía. This year, there are so many new obscure cultural moments to pull from (nobody better dress up as Group 7, please), and one singer in particular has already summoned her alter ego from the proverbial basement in which she lives to viral effect. To see them in flesh plus a handful more of artfully executed photoshoots (and yes, a few pictures at IRL Halloween parties), keep scrolling.

Quen Blackwell As Tina Turner Quen nailed this, down to the hair and all.

Charli D’Amelio as Cher She was a fairy... and she’s embodying Cher’s 1979 Prisoner album cover.

Katseye as Mariah Carey Eras Instagram/@katseyeworld God bless the girls for getting the references.

Chlöe Bailey as Foxy Cleopatra Chlöe and gold are a match made in heaven, and this costume fits like a glove.

Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston Do you wanna dance with somebody?

Janelle Monáe as Beetlejuice You know the special-effects makeup is good when it makes you queasy. Monáe pulled it off and then some.

Megan Thee Stallion as Choso Megan is a princess of Halloween, with enough costumes both on social media and IRL to keep her on our watchlist. Case in point: this Choso look from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears She’s so lucky, she’s a star... but the stars are blind this year. Ms. Hilton kicked things off in a classic ‘90s Britney look.

Paris Hilton as Madonna First it was the ‘90s with Britney, now it’s all ‘80s with Madonna.

Halle Bailey as Lisa Bonet Another Rolling Stone cover, this time with less makeup and still the same amount of fake hair.

Demi Lovato as Poot She won Halloween. Everyone else can go home now.

Coco Jones as Dreamgirls Now this is a reboot I’d pay to see.

JADE as a Gremlin Where most girls go beautiful, JADE isn’t afraid to get weird and ugly, which is why we love her so much.

Julia Fox as Jackie O. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We love seeing Julia do traditional drag, and this suit is an exact replica of what Mrs. Onassis was wearing on that fateful day in Dallas.