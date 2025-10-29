One of fall’s most exciting T.V. releases — besides the amazing House of Guinness and another landmark season of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City — is Rachel Sennott’s upcoming HBO project, I Love LA. A quick read through the cast will tell you the show will serve as an Ur-It Girl text, with features from Quen Blackwell, Moses Ingram, and Sennott, of course, charting the way through what it means to be a girl in your 20s in Los Angeles. Sennott and company got support last night at their premiere from Charli XCX, who, in a move beyond every custom and fresh-off-the-runway look, opted for an almost-sold-out dress from With Jéan, coming in at a reasonable $239.

This is, of course, a Charli stan page, so we’ve covered her extensive looks on and in stages, streets, music videos, and yes, red carpets. Her cinematic career will see her hit the carpet for seven movie premieres in the future — she’s already worn Saint Laurent and Chanel to film festivals — but we can imagine her walking into her LA closet, swiping this off a hanger, throwing on a simple over-the-knee boot, and hopping in her black car. As ever for Charli, accessories are optional beyond footwear, so don’t expect to see any bling in her photos.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Charli and Sennott have linked up creatively before, most notably with Sennott’s appearance in the “360” music video. Fellow Charli muse Emma Chamberlain was also out on the town for the premiere in one of our favorite Prada collections of all time, along with a coterie of our favorites (did you expect anything less?) including Adéla, Myha’la, Meg Stalter, and Salem Mitchell, all giving their take on LA red-carpet realness. Charli’s dress is almost sold out (a few XXS remain here), the lesson here is to not overthink a big event you may have and go with something you’ve already got. Shopping your closet and casually whipping out a headline-making look? I love LA, indeed.