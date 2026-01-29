Is The Best New Artist Curse Finally Over?

In the case of the Grammy for Best New Artist, it truly is an honor just to be nominated. In fact, some people believe it’s better not to win than to take home the Gramophone statue. The Best New Artist curse has been haunting acts ever since 1977 when Starland Vocal Band’s career stalled shortly after the release of “Afternoon Delight,” or when Milli Vanilli’s award was stripped from them in 1990, while artists like Brandy, No Doubt, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelsea Ballerini all went on to have gangbusters careers despite walking away trophy-less.

Eight promising young acts will compete for the award yet again this Sunday: Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Katseye, Lola Young, The Marías, and Alex Warren. Lucky for them, a recent crop of winners indicate a new era for the award, one that signals an end to the Best New Artist curse.

The exact turning point will probably be contested for years to come, but for our money, this promising new chapter began in 2019 when a then-23-year-old Dua Lipa came out victorious in the battle against Chloe x Halle, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Jorja Smith, Bebe Rexha, Margo Price, and Luke Combs. Mind you, this was a pre-Future Nostalgia win, awarded at a time when Lipa’s ubiquity as a pop star was not yet guaranteed. Yet the Recording Academy read the writing on the wall, clear as day.

Billie Eilish’s win the following year was just as satisfying; not only did she beat out stiff competitors like Rosalía, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, and Lil Nas X, but she also pulled off quite the sweep, taking home the trophy in all in four major categories including Song of the Year and Album of the Year. In 2021, the award went to a little artist named Megan Thee Stallion, who made history as the second female rapper to win the award after Lauryn Hill.

Ten nominees were recognized for Best New Artist in 2022, but only Olivia Rodrigo took home the statue (a fitting accomplishment for the girl whose debut single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021). Music industry vet Victoria Monét walked away with the award in 2024 — not exactly the trendy or expected win, but definitely a worthy one. And after her meteoric rise to superstardom in 2024, no one was more deserving of the 2025 Best New Artist title than Chappell Roan, not even her fellow nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, or Teddy Swims.

Judging by the current lineup of nominees, the Grammys are well on track to keep this winning streak going at the 2026 ceremony. Olivia Dean is currently sitting pretty at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Sombr not far behind at No. 7, Katseye are singlehandedly reviving the girl group craze, and Addison Rae was just about every girl and gay’s favorite artist of 2025.

Regardless of who wins, this year’s Best New Artist honorees can rest easy knowing they all have long, fruitful, and prosperous careers ahead of them.