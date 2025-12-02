A typical Monday night for a 22-year-old New Yorker might involve takeaway pizza or a movie, but Bailey Bass hasn’t led the average life of a city girl. The born-and-raised Brooklynite shot to renown with a role in the second chapter of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, and the third is on its way. Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters Dec. 19, and sees the return of friends old and new from the previous blockbusters. Bass is back in her role as Tsiyera, and joined the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday evening.

Bass’ glowing skin and piercing eyes don’t need much elevation to stand out, but her glam artists for the evening braided her hair back into a demure updo that, in Bass’ words, brought Black beauty to Old Hollywood glamour. Her Giambattista Valli gown in muted tones of tan and green also delivered on the subdued, classical energy of days past in Hollywood, yet felt fresh with a smattering of diamonds across her neck and ear. A quick bite of chocolate cake and some serious posing practice were the final touches before she hit the Dolby Theatre. Keep scrolling to see how the young star made her way to the red carpet.

“Girl’s gotta eat!”

“Glowy clean beauty <3”

“Final touches!”

“Golden hour.”

“Face card is the caption.”

“I wanted the hair to feel like Old Hollywood — if Black people had been allowed to walk the carpet.”

“Thank you, Giambattista Valli, for making me feel radiant.”

“On my way!”

“Tell me you’re excited for the premiere without telling me you’re excited…”

“Guess how many times I practiced my red carpet pose… a lot.”

“Beaming over Avatar: Fire and Ash! Excited for all of you to see it :)”

Photos: Lauren Trujillo

Hair: Cynthia Alvarez

Makeup: Kirin Bhatty

Styling: Sarah Slutsky