Miley Cyrus Reimagined The Maybelline Jingle

Miley Cyrus just can’t get out of the studio. Less than two weeks after dropping the deluxe edition of her latest album Something Beautiful, the pop star is back with another unexpected hit: A remix of the Maybelline jingle.

Covering a song is hard enough as it is, but when the source material is as iconic as “Maybe it’s Maybelline,” you’ve really got your work cut out for you. Unsurprisingly, Cyrus was able to rise to the occasion, blending her rock star vocals with the ‘90s-inspired house beat. The lyrics are just as diva-y as you’d expect: “They can’t stop staring, they’re looking so long / They can’t stop playing this song, oh yeah / Don’t hold back one side of you, oh yeah / You know it’s true / Take it all the way to the top / Give it everything that you got.”

Cyrus hits the classic “Maybe it’s Maybelline” melody in the chorus, before closing out the song with, “Yeah, you feel so free / Yeah, you know that maybe, maybe, maybe it’s Maybelline / Maybe it’s Maybelline.” It’s so catchy, we almost didn’t realize she makes no mention of being “born with it.”

The song comes just one day after Cyrus was named the new global face of the brand. “I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is. To take something so iconic and make it mine — it's powerful and personal," the singer said in a statement.

Though the song isn’t available to stream, you can watch the music video on YouTube and enjoy the many shots of Cyrus looking glam in her Ludovic de Saint Sernin top and dark pink lip.