Soundcheck
Miley Cyrus Waves The White Flag
Your secrets are safe with her.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists
“Secrets” by Miley Cyrus feat. Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood
It’s decidedly a Disney-girl fall, but don’t expect Cyrus to pay homage to her Hannah Montana days on this track. Instead, she sticks to the mode she works best in: A little bit of country, a little bit of rock, and a whole lot of emotion.
“Penny Out Of Nothing” by Lola Young
One thing about Lola Young: She sure knows how to write a chorus. This song take a minute to reveal itself, but when it does, it’s so good.
“I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” by Thundercat
It’s everything you want from a Thundercat song: Vibe-y synths, luscious harmonies, and a smooth bass line to match. Trust, this track is anything but a waste of time.
“Yes, Baby” by Madison Beer
Well, yes! Welcome back, Challengers score — now we just need Beer to retroactively add a tennis scene into the video.
“Smoochie Girl” by Ashnikko
“In the heat of the moment / I put my hand in fire” is such a good line. Lover girls are out, smoochie girls are in.
“Too Much” by Amber Mark
As an Usher stan, of course I love the “My Boo” interpolation. But beyond that, I really appreciate Mark’s ability to create atmospheric R&B without compromising the urgency in her voice. She has a knack for commanding my attention, and I’m excited to see what she does next.
“Friends Don’t” by Alexander Smith feat. Lauren Spencer Smith
We all need a good ballad to cry to every once in a while, and the emotion in this duet is just too potent to resist.