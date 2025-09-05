Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Can’t Stop The High” by Lady Gaga How is this a bonus track? It’s in perfect sonic harmony with “Disease” and “Perfect Celebrity.” At least we got it just in time for me to catch the Mayhem Ball at MSG this weekend (vocal strain permitting, obviously). — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“Loser” by Tame Impala I’ve taken a lot of Ls in my life, but listening to this new Kevin Parker track ain’t one. This album’s going triple platinum in my house. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Meltdown” by Leah Kate Open your album with a line like “I might go nuclear and I might blow up my whole life,” and you’ve got my attention. A promising lead-in to her upcoming record, I’m excited to see what Kate does next. — Giandurco

“Marigolds” by Del Water Gap While many hot sad boys rise on the charts, DWG uses this track to remind us why his particular strain of yearning hits different. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Spiders” by Lola Young Big last-song-at-karaoke energy, with all the passion and pain you’d want to release at 4 a.m. before ringing for more soju. — Peng

“The Scythe” by The Last Dinner Party Thank goodness I’m (generally) in a good state of mind these days, otherwise this song would’ve destroyed me. If you’re going through it, you might wanna stay away. — Giandurco

“Baby Blue” by SG Lewis feat. Oliver Sim The chill summer send-off we needed. Perfect for these transitional weeks when it’s too cold for bubble shorts and sandals, but too warm to go full Christian Girl Autumn. — Giandurco