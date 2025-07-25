Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“End Of Summer” by Tame Impala This is the most “5 a.m. at a club in Ibiza watching the sunrise” Kevin Parker has ever sounded, but the dark psychedelic goodness we love him for is still there. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Ring Ring Ring” by Tyler, the Creator A light-up dance floor hates to see me coming when this Ray Parker Jr.-sampling groove plays. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Wet Hair” by Audrey Hobert Don’t try making plans with me on Aug. 15 — I’ll be busy listening to Audrey Hobert’s debut album on repeat. Until then, I’ll be showing up everywhere with wet hair. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“12 To 12” by Sombr Close enough — welcome back, Mick Jagger. (I know he’s alive.) Speaking of light-up dance floors, this ‘70s-swaggy tune could persuade me to writhe on one like Addison. — Peng

“Midsummer Pipe Dream” by Guitarricadelafuente, Troye Sivan Long live Horny Twunk Summer. — LeBlanc

“Girlie-Pop!” by Amaarae Is Amaarae just genetically incapable of making a bad song? We need to run some tests to get to the bottom of this. — Giandurco

“Hot Body” by Ayra Starr Ayra turns up the heat on this slick blend of Afrobeats and R&B, with lyrics that ooze playful confidence. It’s catchy, provocative, and super addictive. — Zeena Imam, intern