While Taylor Swift and Florence + The Machine are releasing their records in October, Leah Kate is plotting a less crowded drop. After the 32-year-old artist’s latest single “Dead Sexy Body” hit streaming in July, the singer has exclusively confirmed to NYLON that her sophomore album Genius arrives Nov. 7.

Kate has been masking her pain through catchy pop anthems since her arrival in 2022, and the new record is no different. “Think of Genius as a dissertation on my own bad decisions, every meltdown, every wrong turn, tied together with eyeliner and a wink. Stupid? Absolutely. But I’m still calling it genius,” Kate said in a news release.

Knowing this, the album artwork makes a lot more sense — the “F*ck Up the Friendship” singer poses in a bad-teacher leather top, hot pants, and lace over-the-knee socks, making sure to show off her perfectly manicured French tips in the process.

In case you needed a refresher, Kate broke out in 2022 with the smash hit “10 Things I Hate About You.” Since then, Kate has gone on to rack up a billion streams, collab with Kesha and Steve Aoki, perform at Lollapalooza, tour with Madison Beer, and chart on the Billboard Global 200. To put it simply, she’s not just on the rise — she’s already arrived.