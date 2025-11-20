Halsey Is Finally Dropping A Stage-Ready Concealer

Halsey is a true multihyphenate: bad at love, great at impersonations, and even better at creating makeup girls, gays, and everyone in between can use. Her latest venture with her makeup empire at About-Face goes beyond the party-ready metallics and essential lip products. The newest addition to her offerings is a stage-ready concealer — and the name is just as cheeky as you’d expect.

The acclaimed singer already has enough on her plate at the minute — more on that in a second — but the launch of a concealer called “The Illusionist” came at just the right time, and after lots of testing, it’s ready for the world. “I have always been really particular about products that will work hard and still support the health of my skin. While we were launching The Performer Foundation, we were quietly perfecting what would become The Illusionist concealer,” she tells NYLON exclusively. “Our community has been asking for it forever — and as a performer who does my own makeup, I know how essential it is to have a concealer that lasts, feels weightless, and looks incredible.”

The formula has skin care ingredients like blue agave, wild cranberry peptides, and chlorella, which all lend themselves to a second-skin feel for under-eye application and trouble spots. It’s the opposite of a cakey, chunky concealer that immediately creases — it glides on with the important touch of a doe-foot applicator. Best of all, The Illusionist comes in 32 shades with undertones for every variant of pink-blue-purple under-eyes — perfect to pair with about-face’s The Performer foundation.

What could possibly be a better place to show off just how well the 16-hour-wear concealer works than on stage? “I’m heading into the second leg of the Badlands tour, where I do a completely different look every single night, and The Illusionist concealer has already become a nonnegotiable in every routine!” Halsey tells NYLON. While we anxiously await Halsey’s three-night run in New York — where we hope to see not only the classic Badlands blue hair, but many other callbacks to Halsey’s iconic first era — you can find tickets in your area here.

The Illusionist concealer from About-Face retails for $22 and is available now at aboutface.com.