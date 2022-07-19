Halsey Is Launching A Second Makeup Line—And Everything Costs Less Than $10

It’s no secret that pop star Ashley Frangipane, famously known as Halsey, is beauty lover, awesome self-taught makeup artist, and overall trend setter—they’re even kicking off the return of the mullet in 2022. As the founder of dope, trend-influencing beauty brand About Face, she was able to introduce her unique approach to makeup to the masses. But although having just launched the line in January of 2021, the singer isn’t done reaching out to her full audience within the beauty world. Starting July 25, there will be two beauty brands under the house of Halsey. af94 will be Halsey’s new more affordable makeup line, available exclusively at Walmart, walmart.com and af94.com. “After listening to feedback from fans and friends, I wanted to create another line that was lower-priced with a wide reach”, Halsey explains in a press release for the brand launch. “I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines,” she adds.

af94 clearly references Halsey’s initials (also her first beauty brand, About-Face) as well as her birth year, 1994, so we’re expecting a personal collection that aligns with the bold beauty looks that we’ve come to know and love from the performer. “I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny,” reminisces Halsey. “I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price.” To make this quality and affordability possible, Halsey exclusively partnered with Walmart to bring the line to life and make it widely available in stores as well as online.

The first launch on July 25 will consists 12 different categories of products spanning makeup, skin care, and even face stickers (67 different varieties total)—all available for $10 or less. All af94 products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and cleanly-formulated. The products are touted to have long-lasting performance, be “infused with skin care ingredients”, and be formulated with inclusivity for all skin tones in mind. True to Halsey’s aesthetic, all products are vibrant, made-to-play, and hit on just a touch of ’90s nostalgia. Some of the most hotly anticipated products include the Shadowboxer velvet eyeshadow crayons, Majorly Matte creamy matte lipsticks, Playdate multi-use cheek and lip tints, and playful face and body stickers called, Joystickers. All products will be exclusively available at Walmart, Walmart.com or af94.com. For only $10 each, you’ll want to try one of everything.