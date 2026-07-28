The song of the summer race just got one more very compelling contender. After teasing fans with a surprise live debut earlier this month, Zara Larsson and Robyn have officially released their first-ever collaboration, “Talk to Me.”

The song arrives after Larsson made an unannounced appearance at the Copenhagen stop of Robyn’s Sexistential tour, where the duo premiered the track live for the first time. Larsson later dubbed Robyn the “queen” to her own “Swedish princess” on Instagram, with Robyn calling the guest appearance “the perfect finale.”

The mutual admiration has been building for months. Earlier this year, Robyn joined Larsson on the remix of Midnight Sun closing track “Puss Puss,” prompting Larsson to thank the pop icon for blessing the track and call her “the queen of Sweden” and “a big inspiration.” Now they're back together on “Talk to Me,” trading verses over glossy synths and a pulsing beat made for beach parties, Bushwick dance floors, and every summer fete in between.

Listen to the full track below.