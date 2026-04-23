Who Is Zara Larsson Girl's Tripping With?

Clear your schedules, ladies: we’re going on a girl’s trip. On April 22, after weeks of teasing, Zara Larsson finally confirmed the features for her highly anticipated deluxe album Midnight Sun: Girl’s Trip (out May 1). A “motherquake” was promised, and a “motherquake” it was, indeed – with 13 female features across 10 tracks, fans all but expected to see names like Larsson’s “Stateside” collaborator PinkPantheress and “She Did It Again” duet partner Tyla make the cut. But with the expected came a fair share of surprise collaborators, including one massive A-list hitmaker and Larsson’s spiritual Swedish mother.

To get the rundown of every feature on Midnight Sun: Girl’s Trip, keep scrolling.

JT

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You’d be hard pressed to find two people in the music industry who are funnier and even more unserious than Larsson and JT, which is why this pairing is a match made in heaven. Plus the former City Girl rapper is a Miami native, the Mecca of all girl’s trips.

PINKPANTHERESS

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This one requires no explanation — the duo are holding steady at no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stateside,” and now they’re going to go two-for-two with a “Midnight Sun” remix.

BAMBII

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Dancehall, UK garage, drum’n’bass: Jamaican-Canadian DJ Bambii has done it all. She’s also worked with the likes of Kelela and Ravyn Lenae in the past, and if we had to guess, she probably picked up a production credit on a track like “The Ambition” or “Eurosummer.”

MALIBU

If it wasn’t clear, this is about to be an international girl’s trip. Despite her Californian name, Malibu is a French DJ and producer whose music is much more ambient and melancholic than Larsson’s. If we had to guess, her contributions will be heard on the album’s sole ballad, “Saturn’s Return.”

KEHLANI

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Though this collab might come as a surprise to some, it actually makes total sense. Much like Larsson, Kehlani is also having a moment nearly a decade after she first exploded onto the scene, thanks to her Grammy-winning track, “Folded.” That said, it’ll be interesting to see how she blends her signature contemporary R&B and Brandy-like vocal stylings with Larsson’s bubblegum pop-forward sensibilities.

MARGO XS

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Los Angeles-based producer Margo XS has previously described her sound as “pop music as noise music,” so whichever track she worked on, expect it to sound completely different from the original.

MADISON BEER

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Pop girls need to stick together, hence why Larsson called up Madison Beer for this record. People forget Beer is a vocalist’s vocalist, so it makes sense why Larsson, an unofficial graduate from the Beyoncé School of Singing, would want to go toe-to-toe with someone like Beer.

ELI

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Probably the newest name on the list, Eli is the Y2K girl of your dreams. Her music strikes the perfect balance of nostalgic and innovative, and if there’s one person on this list who has what it takes to become a capital PS Pop Star, it’s the self-proclaimed Stage Girl.

HELENA GAO

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As another lesser known name, we’re excited to see Larsson shedding some light on Danish-Chinese experimentalist Helena Gao. Her music is wistful and powerfully intimate, two words we wouldn’t necessarily use to describe Larsson’s style.

TYLA

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Larsson was just featured on Tyla’s new single, so of course the South African superstar was going to return the favor on Girl’s Trip.

EMILIA

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Argentine singer Emilia’s sonic bread and butter is reggaeton and Latin R&B — all the more proof that this album is headed in a dancehall, afrobeats direction.

ROBYN

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As Larsson’s (and pop music’s) Swedish foremother, this collab was bound to happen eventually. We can only hope Larsson called up the best producers in the country to get Robyn on a remix of “Puss Puss.”

SHAKIRA

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I’ll admit, this one came completely out of left field, but after seeing Larsson’s and Tyla’s music video for “She Did It Again,” it’s clear the “Pretty Ugly” singer was raised on the “Beautiful Liar” visuals. Speaking of, if there’s no video planned for their collab, Larsson might as well throw out the entire project now.