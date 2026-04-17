Not sure there’s a bar on Earth that closes at 11 p.m., but I’m willing to suspend my disbelief for this track. It’s everything you want from an Olivia Rodrigo song: melodramatic lyrics, harmonies crispy enough to chew on, a not-so-niche ‘80s music reference, and a bridge-build that swells in your chest, all culminating in the sweet release of a scream-sung final verse. In just under four minutes, “Drop Dead” feels like a shot of adrenaline to the heart, one that has the power to transform even the biggest love cynics into hopeless romantics.