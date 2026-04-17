Soundcheck
Olivia Rodrigo Is So Happy She Could Die
All it would take is one kiss.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 13 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Drop Dead” by Olivia Rodrigo
Not sure there’s a bar on Earth that closes at 11 p.m., but I’m willing to suspend my disbelief for this track. It’s everything you want from an Olivia Rodrigo song: melodramatic lyrics, harmonies crispy enough to chew on, a not-so-niche ‘80s music reference, and a bridge-build that swells in your chest, all culminating in the sweet release of a scream-sung final verse. In just under four minutes, “Drop Dead” feels like a shot of adrenaline to the heart, one that has the power to transform even the biggest love cynics into hopeless romantics.
“Focu’ Ranni” by Rosalía
Not everything needs a deluxe, especially not a project as tight as Rosalía’s LUX. But when given the choice between new Rosalía music and no Rosalía music, I’m going with new every time.
“She Did It Again” by Tyla ft. Zara Larsson
“Beautiful Liar” ran so “She Did It Again” could sprint. The vocals are sexy, the beat is hot, and the music video is already one of the best of the year... looks like we have a serious contender for song of the summer on our hands here, folks.
“Middle Of Nowhere” by Kacey Musgraves
The tempo change from the verse to the chorus really drives home the lackadaisical nature of the song, while the bare bones production and cut-and-dry melody does a great job of creating that liminal, middle-of-nowhere atmosphere.
“Broke B*tch Free$tyle” by Slayyyter
Slayyyter summer continues. How she doesn’t leave the studio every night with a massive, pounding migraine is beyond me (said with the utmost love and reverence, of course).
“KGB” by Adéla
So supremely fabulous. Though the switch up from the dark, mysterious beat to the glittering house track is worthy of a spot on Soundcheck on its own, it’s the lyrical storytelling that builds on the fascinating mythos of Adéla that really sells this song.
“Numb” by JT
When you’re the baddest b*tch in rap and the most authentic person in the music industry, the music is going to hit every time.
“Wannabeher” by MUNA
A hair metal glam rock anthem that tows the thin line of admiration verses obsession. This might be the best single to come out of this era, which is saying a lot because MUNA is three for three on singles so far.
“Star V” by Sofia Isella
Deeply unpleasant. Stomach churning. The stuff of nightmares. I love whatever’s wrong with Sofia Isella.
“Nail” by Yves feat. Lolo Zouaï
Who among us is strong enough to resist the power of a whisper chorus? Not I.
“Ache” by Not For Radio
People love to romanticize unrequited love, but María Zardoya understands that level of lovesick yearning is a fate far worse than death. Do not listen if you’re in a fragile state, otherwise you may risk breaking no contact.
“Don’t Ask!” by Natanya
The Neptunes-esque beat, the Ashanti-level vocals, and do I hear a hint of Beyoncé’s “Green Light” in the second chorus? 20 out of 10. I’m obsessed.
“New Wave Groove” by Honey Dijon feat. Rochelle Jordan
Despite what you might’ve heard, the dance floor is alive and well, thanks to Honey Dijon and Rochelle Jordan.