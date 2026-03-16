Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Era With Her Own Version Of The ‘Brat’ Wall

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know Olivia Rodrigo recently began teasing her grand return to music — though real heads know the singer started planting the seeds of a new era when she exclusively told NYLON that “2026 is going to be a busy year for me” back in October. That was all the confirmation we needed to keep us going at the time, but after a series of cryptic hints started popping up around the world over the weekend, it’s clear Rodrigo’s next album is all but imminent. Here’s the rundown of what we know so far, and remember to keep checking back for more updates as the week goes on.

The Wall That Started It All

Murmurs of a new Rodrigo album began swirling on March 13 when fans spotted a purple wall with a giant “OR” logo in Los Angeles — her very own Brat wall, if you will. The 23-year-old’s website was then swiftly updated with the new lavender hue and logo before the paint even had time to dry, confirming suspicions that the wall did in fact belong to Rodrigo.

A day later, onlookers noticed a crew of painters re-painting the wall a lighter shade of purple, a drastic change from the medium purple hue that came before it. But this wasn’t just some mix-up at the paint store, because with the new wall color came a matching website background as well. According to fans, there can only be one explanation for the update: Rodrigo is shedding her signature purple branding in favor of the color pink.

Lock It Down

Color-changing walls are cute and all, but it’s gonna take more than a couple cans of paint and some website modifications to convince us that a new era is on the horizon. Luckily for us, things began kicking into high gear on March 15 when a fan found a pink heart-shaped lock adorned with the same “OR” logo in London.

Written on the side of the lock was the word “April,” marking the first official clue we have regarding the potential new era.

Like clockwork, Rodrigo’s website got another light-purple upgrade that same day, as did the OR3 wall.

She’s A Pink Lady Now

Adding fuel to the purple-into-pink fire, Rodrigo arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15 wearing a feathered pink minidress courtesy of Saint Laurent. It’s not inherently an Easter egg per se, but it still seems worth mentioning regardless.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

That’s all the clues we have for now; we’re not exactly a betting bunch here at NYLON, but it’s probably safe to assume we’ll see at least a few more wall modifications throughout the week. As for when we think we’ll get to hear OR3, we’re putting our metaphorical money on April.