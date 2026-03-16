Every Afterparty Look At The 2026 Oscars

If the Oscars are the chance to add to a designer’s winning history or break social media with the best dress of the night, the afterparties are the chance to have fun with your girls and your look. Seats at the Academy Awards are limited, but the parties to dip in and out of after are much more bountiful, so in honor of the girls and guys hitting step and repeats well after sunset, we’re rounding up the looks that are worth a second glance.

Last year, the name of the game was oddities via butt-cracks, wind-swept hair, and generally left-of-center fashion that left us wanting more weirdness. Who will take the crown again this year? Will someone wear more Dilara Findikoglu and cement her as the designer for Vanity Fair’s afterparty? Will Timothée Chalamet do one more orange look, even if he doesn’t secure his first Best Actor trophy? The sky is the limit, and our appetite for multiple looks in one night from the same star is bottomless, so without further ado, find our favorite fashion from Hollywood’s biggest night out below.

Dua Lipa Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci and Bvlgari jewelry at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party

Jessica Alba Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Quenlin Blackwell JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images In Chanel at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Delaney Rowe Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kiernan Shipka Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rachel Sennott Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Balenciaga at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Cara Delevingne Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Hannah Einbinder Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party