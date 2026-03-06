Troye Sivan Knows What The Girls & Gays Want After Dark: Wine

The New York party set is taking a quick break, either by decamping to Paris Fashion Week or just settling into their early-March blues. Still, with so much rain comes the chance to reset and take a look at excellent party photos from elsewhere in the world. Yes, the parties in Paris are the place to be at the minute, with late-night stop-ins at both storied restaurants and new pop-ups that are getting the girls and guys out past midnight. How much more partying can we take? The answer is, enough to get a slice of cake and a glass of biodynamic chardonnay. Keep scrolling to see our trusty party girls getting their fill.

ALO Does Paris, The Sporty-Chic Way

The brand behind your favorite matching set sis doing much more — their bag collection, for starters, sets them apart from activewear competitors. They kicked off their Paris Fashion Week with an intimate dinner including campaign star Amelia Gray, Myha’la, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who all gathered to set an intention for a healthy (yet champagne-filled) weekend.

Amelia Gray Courtesy of ALO Myha’la Courtesy of ALO Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Courtesy of ALO Myha’la, Amelia Gray Courtesy of ALO 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Troye Sivan & Penfolds Pour It Up

How do you ensure butts are in seats for a dinner you’re throwing? Get a great guest list together, sure, but also make sure the wine is flowing. Troye Sivan is the latest creative partner for Penfolds wine, and showed off his interior-design skills with a curated evening featuring sleek interiors, two limited-edition bottles, and yes, endless refills for the likes of Gabbriette, Fai Khadra, and Tish Weinstock.

Troye Sivan Jessie Obialor Gabbriette Jessie Obialor JT Jessie Obialor Marc Forné Jessie Obialor 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Cazzie David Gets Her Sprinkles

The funniest nepo baby in New York is back with another series of essays that are bound to cause riotous bouts of laughter when reading on the train. Her book launch tour included a stop at Air Mail’s West Village outpost, where Sarah Hoover, Seth Meyers, and Kareem Rahma all toasted to her latest efforts. Oh, and her sprinkle-dusted book was naturally turned into a birthday-style cake.