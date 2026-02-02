Zara Larsson’s Grammys Hair Only Cost $53

Is anyone enjoying the fruits of their decade-long effort to make it big like Zara Larsson? She’s not only charting three times on the Billboard Hot 100, she’s celebrating her first Grammy nomination for “Midnight Sun.” While she didn’t take home the trophy last night, she did win best hair in our books.

Larsson’s custom sun-yellow Germanier bra and maxi skirt needed an easy yet dramatic hairstyle to go with it, and hairstylist John Novotny turned her into a real-life Ariel for the night with the help of OGX products. “For Zara’s sun-kissed mermaid inches look, we wanted to enhance her natural texture while adding shine and definition,” Novotny says. “OGX made it easy to create a finish that felt effortless, touchable, and luminous without weighing the hair down.”

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Effortless was the name of the game, indeed, and her tousled look used several products with a light touch to make sure she didn’t look too primped. They started with OGX Protein Bond Shampoo and Conditioner to lock in the strength of her natural tresses, then applied the Bond Protein Repair Heat Protect Spray before drying her hair — but not all the way, which is important. “I like to avoid fully blowing out the hair to preserve texture and volume, then work in layers using the OGX Flexible Hold Hairspray,” Novotny tells NYLON. “This keeps movement intact while allowing me to build strong, lasting hold where it’s needed.”

Prev Next 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

The hold was important by the crown of her head to keep the waves off her face — Novotny used the Strong Hold Hairspray for this part — but from the shoulder down, it was all about the natural waves that mimicked a gentle wave. To keep the shine in competition with her look, Novotny finished it off with the Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydration Oil Mist for a lightly finished look. Nothing overworked, just pure sun-kissed energy from the brightest star in pop music. And the best part of all? The total of all products used, including her hair-wash prep, clocks in at $52.94. Looking like a real-life sea nymph doesn’t have to come at a cost — although, we can’t promise this is a time-efficient look. But when you look as beachy and easy as Larsson, it’s worth it.