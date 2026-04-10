Soundcheck
Kelela Burns It All Down
...And builds it right back up again.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Idea 1” by Kelela
If this is Kelela’s first idea, then I’m never letting anyone read my drafts again. This track is a far cry from the ambient dance music of her last record Raven, but you won’t hear any objections on my end — I actually think I ascended when the electric guitar came in.
“Pinky Up” by Katseye
Katseye week continues. The beat will hit so incredibly hard when the group makes their Coachella debut in the desert this weekend, and the random Socrates quote genuinely made me belly-laugh.
“Back And Forth” by Kehlani feat. Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott was the perfect feature for a song so indebted to the nostalgically forward-thinking R&B and hip-hop she helped popularize in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.
“Sick Of Love” by Lykke Li
When the party clears out, who will be by your side: The person who captivated you on the dance floor, or the one who loves you no matter what?
“Bring Home My Man” by Maya Hawke
All signs point to this being a lullaby — the tender vocal delivery, the gentle lyrics, the soft strumming — but it’s not a lullaby you’d sing to a child. Instead, this song reads like a message from a married Maya Hawke to the unmarried version of herself.
“Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” by Kelsey Lu
The swell of the orchestra combined with the hypnotic dynamism of Lu’s voice might put you in a trance if you’re not careful (complimentary).
“I’m Still Learning How To Leave You” by Harmony Tividad
I don’t know what I love more: The emotionally raw lyrics, or the beautifully shot music video.
“Cállate” by Dua Saleh
Since this is a song about shutting up, I’ll let the music do the talking — the beat switch in the second verse speaks for itself.
“Scottie Pippen” by Sunshine Benzi
Teeming with swagger and confidence, Benzi glides over the stank-face-inducing beat with an ease not unlike Pippen’s glory days on the court. She’s one of NYLON’s rising artists to watch for a reason.
“Kiss Goodbye” by The Two Lips
NYC is in desperate need of a sunny, 65-degree weekend so I can spend a full 12 hours listening to this dreamy, head-in-the-clouds-esque song on repeat.