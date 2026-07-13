You Could See Pandora’s Montauk Pool Party From Space

What do you get when you put tens of thousands of charms, a pool and DJ, and some of the Internet’s busiest content creators in one place in Montauk? Besides the blingiest place to be in the Hamptons on a Saturday, you get unparalleled fun and a worthy celebration of Pandora’s Wonders collection.

Nobody is having a busier summer than Ciara Miller, and she made good on that premise by playing host for the afternoon at the Montauk Beach House for the Pandora-covered proceedings. (If you were wondering why she dialed in remotely to chat with Tefi for the last episode of Love Island: Aftersun, there’s your answer.) Fresh off a plane from Fiji, Miller reigned poolside with a gaggle of Summer House friends in honor of the Pandora Wonders collection, a bauble-heavy range of sea animal charms and summery drippings for the body courtesy of the wacky mind of Harry Lambert.

Greta Louise Tomé BFA, Madison Fender Ciara Miller BFA, Madison Fender BFA, Madison Fender Halley Kate BFA, Madison Fender 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Lambert’s funky pearl-forward charms like the adorable puffer fish, ice cream cone, and squid were festooned on attendees’ necklaces, bracelets, and more unconventional places like belts, anklets, and even bags. The endless permutations of charm stacks were seen on guests like Halley Kate and Remi Bader, who were game to enter the pop-up shed at the hotel which ran all weekend. The fun was in the experimentation, with creators like Casimere Jollette entering the pool and showing off how they styled the wondrous creations of Lambert.

Casimere Jollette BFA, Madison Fender Derek Saatoff, Ben Waddell, and Ciara Miller BFA, Madison Fender Remi Bader BFA, Madison Fender Kit Keenan BFA, Madison Fender 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

As the afternoon went on, more guests got in on the fun, popping into the shed for stacking moments and dancing while the DJs spun us into the peak of the sunshine — the better for catching the sparkles on all the charms. After cooling off with Aperol spritzes and branded popsicles (we’re spoiled, we know), the party crew dispersed with a hefty amount of charms in tow, ready to spread the word of the Wonders collection throughout the rest of the Hamptons.

The Pandora Wonders collection is now available on pandora.net and in select Pandora stores.