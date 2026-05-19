Harry Lambert On The Power Of Euphoria Fashion & Entering His “Sophisticated Era”

They say vintage shopping is like a sport, but what if you don’t have it in you to scroll through 50 pages of secondhand Armani blazers? EBay recognizes the panic and fatigue around the ever-growing resale market, and its Watchlist is a seasonal report that helps not only parse out the trends that are bubbling up, but what brands might get you the most bang for your buck if you need to refresh your closet. Superstylist Harry Lambert is an eBay ambassador and professional shopper, and while he does love a great rare Prada piece (more on that later), this season, his eyes were on the young guys, as he tells NYLON: “When you see those younger brands in there, it’s an encouraging thing for the brands, that their identity holds good resale value. People consider it special, and other people are looking for it.”

Shopping both the names you know and love and the unfamiliar is a cinch with stylist Brie Welch’s five key trends for Spring/Summer 2026 on the Watchlist, including Lambert’s favorite, quiet confidence: “I’m getting into my sophisticated era, but still with a bit of fun.” Other key trends include color interruption (pretty straightforward), slightly unsettled (imperfection is in), and weightless drama (better for catching the wind this summer). It’s a fun way to clock not only what is trending on the streets, but what customers are responding to. The searches for slouchy blazers went up 1495% — no, that’s not a typo — this year over last. Maybe it’s due to the Love Story craze, or maybe we’re all actually growing up.

Color Interruption Courtesy of eBay Quiet Confidence Courtesy of eBay Slightly Unsettled Courtesy of eBay Weightless Drama Courtesy of eBay 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Watchlist also has a breakdown of the major and emerging brands that are moving numbers on eBay. For the heavyweights, the usual suspects are on top — Prada, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton — and the resale value is rising for folks like Rodarte, Raf Simons, and even Eckhaus Latta. Beyond the trends and numbers, Lambert tells NYLON about what runways are sparking his personal style interest recently, his favorite celebrity styling moments of late that he was not a part of, and his ultimate wish list item.

Which trend from the Watchlist is speaking to you personally this season?

As I'm getting older, I'm trying to be more sophisticated, so quiet confidence is one that stuck out. I've been buying a lot more tailoring recently. I can do a blazer now. That's the vibe I'm trying to go for. I recently got a mega [Maison] Margiela blazer. It's oblique paneled on the front and then black on the arms in the back, which is beautiful. I've been looking at vintage Armani too.

On the other side, which is a bit of a contradiction — I try to be a bit of a chameleon sometimes — I do love color interruption. It's such a good trend to pull from your own wardrobe, but really accessible as well. I've been using it a lot in my styling. It feels really fresh. It's primary colors, color blocking, especially with what Michael [Rider]’s doing at Celine, even leaning into that Dario [Vitale] Versace moment. It doesn't feel like it's going to date. It's encouraging me to try and be a bit more colorful.

I was thinking of Dario's Versace when I saw that, and it feels fresh.

It's almost like, “Oh, my God, has primary red or blue ever existed before?” It's stupid to think like that, but there is something so modern but nostalgic about it. It's hard to pinpoint, but I think that's why it's been so popular. I think why it's part of these trends is because it's translating so easily. It suddenly feels new, which is exciting.

Celine Ete 2026 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Versace Spring/Summer 2026 campaign Steven Meisel 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

You mentioned Celine and Versace, but are there any other runway shows or designers that are informing your eBay shopping?

The Tom Ford show was incredible, and I think that's me leaning more into this quiet confidence and tailoring world. There's an element of it feeling a little historic with a nod to the past, but modern. There was also something about the presentation of that. We know Tom Ford Gucci and stuff like that. Now, is Demna's Gucci my favorite thing ever? I don't know yet, but I think seeing my assistants getting straight on eBay and reinvigorating the search for old Tom Ford Gucci silhouettes is interesting. My assistant bought a Balenciaga City bag recently off eBay. It's interesting seeing it from my age group and how it's inspiring me and then seeing what they're getting.

In the world we live in, now more than ever, the runway does impact everything. With celebrity, we're at another level of it now. It's amazing the impact that certain actors or what they present on TV shows has. Ballet flats are suddenly a thing for men — I’m not saying that's because of me; there's other people that have done it as well — but those little things quickly can become something that people are talking about.

Is there any celebrity moment you haven't worked on that is shaping this current moment?

In general, I feel quite inspired by the people that are using vintage for the red carpet. It’s the energy of finding those pieces or looking at people's archives. It's inspiring even more to bring vintage into my own work. As far as a specific moment, I haven't watched the show, but I was looking at Euphoria and something popped up about Maddy [Perez] wearing vintage and it was incredible, and even Hunter Schafer wearing Acne [Studios] to the wedding scene. I was getting excited by the fashion and seeing what they were wearing. The fashion is such an important part, and them wearing vintage Thierry Mugler or something like that is introducing new generations of people that might not know that brand to that.

Prada Spring/Summer 2012 OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images

Is there a holy grail piece you've had your eye on this season?

There's a Prada Spring/Summer 2012 jacket that has come up on my alerts that I really, really, really, really want. It's a collector's piece, so it's not cheap. I'm now about to relist loads of stuff on eBay. Maybe every three months, I have a wardrobe clean-out and a studio clean-out, so I have another big bulk of things. In my head, I'm like, “Right, I'm going to sell those things, save up my eBay balance, and then use that to buy the jacket. Then it's free.”

You definitely have an ever-changing wardrobe.

I have cool pieces I don't think I will sell, but then I have pieces I do naturally grow out of. I lost some weight, so suddenly a lot of things didn't fit me anymore. It's better to sell them and move them on so someone else can enjoy them, and then I can buy new things. Having that eBay balance is great. When you sell something, it sits there and then you're like, “This is basically free.” That's something I like very much.