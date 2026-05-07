Billie Eilish & Kylie Jenner Both Agree On The Power Of Miuccia Prada’s Shoes

We can’t believe it, either, but it’s time to get our summer wardrobes in order. We have our first indication of a summer-shoe trend from two of our favorite style stars Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish, who are theoretically on opposite sides of the fashion spectrum. One thing they can meet in the middle on? Mrs. Prada and her perfect shoes.

Eilish is on the promotional circuit for her concert film, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), and at the Los Angeles premiere on May 6, she stepped out in a full Prada look pulled from their Fall/Winter 2026 collection — yes, the collection that got Bella her first Prada walk and showed the effectiveness of layering. Eilish wore a kelly-green polo, pleated skirt, knee-high red socks, and antiqued white pumps with lace details at the front. It nails the preppy-schoolgirl energy Mrs. Prada is known for, but with a slightly seductive twist.

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Back on the East Coast, Jenner stepped out with the number one Knicks fan in the world, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, for a playoff game at Madison Square Garden. She stuck to her usual court-side uniform: a Guizio tank top, bootcut jeans, and a sporty jacket in Knicks orange. She switched up her usually small bag for a big-boss Hermès Birkin in luscious navy croc, and she also swapped her kitten-heeled thong sandals for a vintage pair of Miu Miu heeled mules with the same lace-up detailing that Eilish’s pair has. The style is probably from the early 2000s, and a pair recently sold on a secondhand website for $480.

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So, while it’s still too early to see if the shoelace-detail kitten heel is a trend for Summer 2026 (three’s a trend, after all), it’s a strong enough message that two of our favorite fashionable ladies both opted for the same silhouette designed by the same person 20 or so years apart. It’s a clear testament to the mind of Mrs. Prada, who continues to break boundaries and still cause a frenzy over shoes she designed in the early aughts. For now, bookmark a few lace-up kitten heels in your size, and wait to see what pair speaks to you. We found a few options here, here, and here.