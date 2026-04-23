Of Course Chloë Sevigny Found The Most Unexpected Way To Wear Miu Miu

Calling Chloë Sevigny an iconoclast is like calling water wet: It’s a moot point. But when she continues to fill our empty cups with delectable outfits never considered before, it’s the only word we can think of to describe her. Case in point: Who else would dare to do an afternoon errands run in Soho wearing an otherwise normal look topped with a Miu Miu runway leather apron?

Sevigny is famously not one for rules (although we’ve dissected her outfits and distilled them into a few outfit equations), and her winning streak of street style reached its apex on Apr. 22. Her usual favorites were all present: A flared, cropped jean, a roomy leather jacket, a head scarf of some sort, and a casual sweater. She accessorized with our favorite sunglasses brand, Thistles, a Versace bucket bag, and some ruched (and folded-down) loafers. But in a moment of pure fashion-girl freakiness, she turned her downtown-mom look into a singular statement with a Miu Miu leather apron atop it all. Before you even think about adding it to cart (that is, if you have a spare $5,400), we’re sorry to report it’s out of stock.

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Mrs. Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection for Miu Miu was a riff on the housemaid uniform; there were freakish gloves paired with macramé aprons and floral-patterened blouses, plus roomy workwear-inspired blouson jackets and quirked-up accessories to balance it all out. Miu Miu could only dream of having such a timeless muse as Sevigny, who like Mrs. Prada, refuses to play by rules and takes pieces out of context with aplomb, like her macrame-and-leather look for the Fall/Winter 2026 runway afterparty. Myha’la also dared to rock a kink-lite leather look for the Season 4 premiere of Industry earlier this year.

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Sevigny has long been a Miu Miu girl, first walking the runway for the brand in 1996 and repeating her strut for their latest Fall/Winter 2026 show. Some 30 years into her relationship with the brand, she’s still finding ways to create new outfit recipes (no chef pun intended) that titillate, inspire, and make us scratch our heads. Because while our fingers are always on the pulse, Sevigny is always speed-walking a few steps ahead.