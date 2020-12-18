11 Gift Ideas From Depop, From Vintage Juicy Couture To DIY Painted Jeans

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

With secondhand items becoming more popular on holiday wishlists, it's no surprise that shoppers are turning to resale marketplaces to find the best gifts. For the fashion-obsessed person who loves all things Y2K fashion and DIY, Depop is a great option. Not only are some of our favorite celebrities offering their closet cast-offs via the online marketplace, but brands are joining the platform (Anna Sui, Rodarte, and Maisie Wilen, to name a few) as well. Plus, Depop's power sellers are so good at finding coveted and rare fashion items, you'll easily find a gift that will make you stand out this holiday season.

From vintage Juicy Couture and bootleg Gucci to DIY jewelry and painted denim, we picked out some gift ideas from Depop for the very fashion-savvy person in your life. The only catch is that you should buy these mostly one-of-one items soon before they sell out.

