Maria Bobila

Fashion

11 Gift Ideas From Depop, From Vintage Juicy Couture To DIY Painted Jeans

For the very fashion-savvy person in your life.

fb
tw

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

With secondhand items becoming more popular on holiday wishlists, it's no surprise that shoppers are turning to resale marketplaces to find the best gifts. For the fashion-obsessed person who loves all things Y2K fashion and DIY, Depop is a great option. Not only are some of our favorite celebrities offering their closet cast-offs via the online marketplace, but brands are joining the platform (Anna Sui, Rodarte, and Maisie Wilen, to name a few) as well. Plus, Depop's power sellers are so good at finding coveted and rare fashion items, you'll easily find a gift that will make you stand out this holiday season.

From vintage Juicy Couture and bootleg Gucci to DIY jewelry and painted denim, we picked out some gift ideas from Depop for the very fashion-savvy person in your life. The only catch is that you should buy these mostly one-of-one items soon before they sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Anna Sui Cropped Bunny T-Shirt
Anna Sui

Anna Sui launched its own Depop shop to offer limited-edition pieces exclusive to the shopping app. This cropped tee features the iconic Frank Kozik bunny and was spotted on Gigi Hadid from a previous runway show.

The Juicy Comeback Bowler Bag
Juicy Couture

Depop shop Cade is an expert in stocking up on vintage designer pieces, especially Juicy Couture. This pink and petite bowler bag from the early-aughts brand is like a Y2K fashion timepiece.

Abstract Pattern Pullover Fleece Jacket
Columbia Sportswear

Providence, Rhode Island-based Depop shop Pvd Vtg has plenty of workwear-inspired inventory, including this cozy fleece jacket from Columbia, adorned with an abstract print.

Bandana Bucket
The Prolific Shop

The Prolific Shop from New York is already on top of the patchwork print trend. This bucket hat is our favorite take on it.

Flower Invasion Denim
Zig Zag Goods

Everything from Zig Zag Goods will bring you joy. Get a headstart on this up-and-coming fashion trend — painted denim — with this one-of-a-kind pair of flower jeans.

Vintage Pink Sunglasses
Dior

Glitzy Club has plenty of fashion items that any early-2000s Hollywood darling would love. These pink Dior sunglasses are vintage and in perfect condition.

Vintage "Gucci" Sweatshirt
Fruit Of The Loom

Flex on the 'gram in this bootleg Gucci sweatshirt, a vintage Fruit Of The Loom crewneck with a V-cut collar.

Large Red Bowling Bag
Von Dutch

Get yourself a vintage Von Dutch bowling bag before everyone else has the brand's reissued version.

Fiesta Gummy Bear Choker
Cassie Marin

Cassie Marin from Dallas fills her Depop shop with secondhand finds alongside her collection of handmade jewelry, including this colorful choker with a gummy-bear charm.

Vintage '90s Couture Red Heart Skirt
Moschino

This heart-covered vintage skirt is from Moschino's couture (yes, couture!) collection, complete with tags and originally priced for a whopping $1,300. Move fast for this one.

Safety Jeans Tee
Fiorucci

A true vintage fashion find from Depop power seller Emma Rogue. This cotton T-shirt boasts Fiorucci's rare Safety Jeans graphic.