Chase Sui Wonders Pre-Gamed Her First Dior Show With Madonna and An Arnold Palmer

The name on everyone’s lips in Los Angeles this week was Dior. The French maison packed up their Cruise 2027 collection and boarded a plane to Hollywood, where they boldly took over the brand-new David Geffen Galleries building at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a nighttime show featuring bursts of florals, a collaboration with Ed Ruscha, homages to cinematic icons (think: Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard), and more direct tributes to the Malibu moms we know and love. The show was Chase Sui Wonders’ first Dior moment, and the theatrics – as well as her fellow front-row seat-mates — did not disappoint.

She told NYLON she was most excited to see a true legend: “Mr. Alfredo Pacino in all of his glory. He did not disappoint.” Before the epic glamour of the evening, she got ready with photographer and NYLON collaborator Morgan Maher. The duo listened to Pixies, The Shins, Madonna, and Sheryl Crow — “we were all over the place” — and Wonders indulged in a chicken salad and Arnold Palmer (“3:1 ratio”) from Brentwood Country Mart (how fab!). As for her favorite look on the runway? “I loved the menswear. I want to live in those leather pants and button downs.” We might be biased, but she also had the cutest VIP look: a yellow matching set with scalloped hems from the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 runway that made her look part flower, part fairy. See how she stopped to smell the roses (well, peonies) and get glammed up in Dior Beauty before her first Dior show.

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher

Morgan Maher