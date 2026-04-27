Madonna knows we’re in a pop-music crisis, and she’s on her way to save us. On July 3, the “Vogue” singer will return to reclaim her rightful throne as the Queen of Pop with Confessions on a Dance Floor 2, but before that, she’s giving us a taste of the record with a new single featuring everyone’s favorite showgirl, Sabrina Carpenter.

The pair announced the new collab, titled “Bring Your Love,” on April 27 with a cryptic message on IG: “We’ve got something to say about it.” Set to release on April 30 at 6 p.m. ET, it stands to reason that this is the same track the duo debuted at Coachella during Carpenter’s Weekend Two headlining set. If that’s the case, expect a club banger latent with scathing jabs at the music industry. “I know where all the bodies are buried / Don’t try to shut me out,” Madonna sang at the festival. “Don’t try to distract me with numbers / I did it all for love,” Carpenter retorts.

The cover art sees the two blondes smizing for a black-and-white photo — a stark contrast from the bold pinks and disco aesthetics of the original Confessions, but we’re choosing to reserve judgement for now.

The news also comes after Madonna was spotted partying with Addison Rae at a “Club Confessions” rave at The Abbey in Los Angeles this weekend. We don’t want to start any rumors about a possible Rae collab on the album, but it’s nice to see Madge embracing the next generation of pop stars.