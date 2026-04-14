How Madonna Changed Pop Music With A Single Leotard

2026 is shaping up to be a mega year for pop. Olivia Rodrigo is back (this time, in pink), Tyla and Adéla are releasing full-length projects, and most importantly, Madonna is roaring back into our headphones with the much-anticipated sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor. She wiped her Instagram on Apr. 14 for the occasion and updated her website with a mini teaser. In honor of the dance-pop queen coming back this year, we’re taking a moment to honor the leotard, album, and music video that changed pop music forever — and brought Madonna back to her rightful place on atop the charts.

Picture this: It’s 2004. Madonna just dropped a poorly received album, American Life, that was a oddly timed statement on American culture. (Don’t worry: It’s now a cult classic for gays worldwide.) Her visuals were even more panned than the songs. The “Queen of Pop” crown, for the first time since the ‘80s, was slipping. For Madonna’s major resurgence, she turned to Stuart Price for a dance-floor revival album that would honor the bass-heavy sounds of the ‘80s while moving it into a pop girl’s boudoir. The lead single, “Hung Up,” is widely considered to be her return to the throne, and as if the song wasn’t already a perfect 5 minutes and 37 seconds — it’s one of the only songs to secure an ABBA sample successfully and was the highest-charting dance song of the 2000s — the music video securely placed it in the pop hall of fame.

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I don’t really even need to describe what she’s wearing in the video, but in case you were born yesterday, a little run down: She walks into an empty dance studio in a blue track suit, slipping it off to reveal a fuchsia wrap ballet top, pink bodysuit, sparkly purple belt, knee-length nude tights, and burgundy Patrick Cox peep-toe sandals. The video is an homage to John Travolta’s hip-forward dancing in movies like Saturday Night Fever and Grease, and stylistically, Madonna’s ‘fit gets right to the heart of the ‘80s matter with neon colors and a Perfect-esque silhouette. Everything was vintage and styled by longtime collaborator Arianne Phillips, who is a secondhand savant (and multiple Oscar nominee) that breathed new life into Madge with this ensemble.

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The hunger in her comeback was evident not only in her dance moves (she famously had just been in a horse accident weeks before filming), but in the simplicity and focus of her style. She virtually invented the pop-girl leotard decades before, wearing the Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra piece until every star needed a leotard in their arsenal, and the “Hung Up” refresh was not only a reintroduction of color into her wardrobe, but a statement on pop’s new direction. It also marked her entry into the disco-tinted era of times past, as someone who lived through the ‘80s and also has a diehard queer fanbase that urgently needed a four-on-the-floor anthem. Confessions and the smash success of “Hung Up” revolutionized dance pop, allowing acts like Robyn to follow suit with “Dancing On My Own,” who then went on to inspire even more acolytes. The video is not only a gay-guy-music-video-night staple, but still inspires pop artists to this day. Adéla’s “DeathByDevotion” video wouldn’t exist without “Hung Up,” ditto Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” or Tate McRae’s “Revolving door.”

The dance studio is omnipresent, as is the dancerly leotard vibe she settled on. Some critics are speculating that the leotard is dead for pop’s artists today, but if you take a look at the field, there are countless girls working who owe a great deal of gratitude to Ms. Confessions. She didn’t invent the leotard, but without her sculpted Pilates bod and heels-belt-leotard look, we wouldn’t have looks from Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, or the slick looks in Demi Lovato’s new era. If Madonna does one thing during this new era, please let it be wearing knee-high lace-up boots with a technicolor dance outfit. Where many other nostalgic reboots are flopping (and we won’t name names), Madonna has the opportunity to remind her daughters who invented their aesthetics — and give us another chance at dance-floor escapism.