Just In Time For Festival Season, Addison Rae Is Feeling Lucky Again

In the words of a wise prophet on her debut album, “I don’t need your drugs, I’d rather get high fashion.” I am, of course, talking about Addison Rae, who is not only a devoted couture dresser, but a girl from Louisiana who loves her denim and lace. Her first jeans collaboration with Lucky Brand was an instant hit, selling out almost immediately, and she’s back for more. This time, it’s all about the short short.

The first inkling of spring weather is upon us, so the drop of the Addison Ultra Low Short feels like a godsend and harbinger of sweaty, sun-kissed times to come. The low-rise short (which comes in two color-ways, Manifest and Legacy) features a frayed hem and four-leaf-clover-covered pockets, bringing Rae’s Y2Chaos to daisy dukes that will fold into your Coachella carry-on virtually unnoticed (that’s how small they are). Rae is never one to wear something that would stop her from moving, and the campaign shows just how much wiggle room these shorts have.

"The response to the first drop surpassed all expectations. What started as a sincere love for the brand blossomed into something that feels like a true extension of me,” Rae says via press release. “It has me feeling very fortunate to keep building with Lucky. This next piece feels like a natural evolution. It’s about movement, self-confidence and embracing your body. Being able to share this collaboration, that is so creatively driven, as my vision and artistry grows is really special." The timing couldn’t be more perfect as festival season is upon us, and with pieces from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Lucky Brand, Rae gives us a mood board for our warmer-weather music-related travels. The shorts-and-boots combo feels fresh with the pockets hanging out, and Rae’s commitment to old-school pin-up vibes gives us reason to grab a corset or turn a T-shirt into a bra for our Coachella style-outs. When all else fails, a Canadian tuxedo is a classic that is only made more alluring with cheeky cowboy boots to lean into the Southern roots of it all.

The Addison Ultra Low Shorts are available in-store and on-site at luckybrand.com and macys.com for $89.50.