Addison Rae’s Grammys Dress Gives Marilyn, But Her Belly Jewels Give Britney

The most anticipated Best New Artist red-carpet moment on our personal dockets was from the beautiful mind of Addison Rae. She already awed us earlier in the week at Spotify’s Best New Artist party by using two models as props on the step and repeat, and for her first Grammy Awards as a nominated artist, she went solo but still dialed up the glamour with the help of some belly jewelry.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rae’s look is a custom-made asymmetrical gown by Alaïa designed by Pieter Mulier, with a tiered tulle skirt and ultra-deep V-neck with curvature to show off her incredible complexion. The skirt flows down in the front, but leaves the back exposed with a tutu-cum-bustle that instantly recalls the signature Marilyn Monroe white dress worn in The Seven Year Itch. A lot of Addison’s looks are retro (she loves a halter-neck and satin), camp, irreverent, and downright sexy, but her red-carpet moments often lean towards more classic, high-wattage glamour. But, in true Addison form, she couldn’t not spice it up and channel a bit of Britney Spears with the help of belly jewels trailing around her belly button.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

This look is everything we love about Ms. Rae and her ability to blend icons of pop culture that came before her but make it feel like something totally new. Her hair pays homage to classic pin-up beauties, but her draped blush brings the look into the 21st century. The all-white silhouette is, of course, very Marilyn over the windy metal grate, but the sinuous neckline and ballerina-meets-dancer skirt take this to new camp heights. As if this serving is not enough, we’ll see another look (or two, hopefully) as she performs — and maybe accepts the gramophone for Best New Artist.