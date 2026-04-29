You’ve seen the hauls on TikTok, you’ve seen the four runway shows in the last six months, you’ve no doubt seen several of our past It Girls wearing it, and now, what we knew to be true is confirmed by the Lyst Index for Q1 2026: Chanel is the hottest brand in the world.

What artistic director Matthieu Blazy has achieved at Chanel in less than a year is no less than a historical achievement. He’s completely redirected the vision of the brand — bringing guys back into the fold, lowering the waistline of the skirt suits, and putting Lady Gaga on a runway soundtrack — while still retaining the luxury feel that only one of the biggest privately owned brands in the world can bring. Detractors weren’t sure his bold new take would fit in with old Chanel-heads’ idea of clothing and accessories, but if the lines outside boutiques and sold-out status (and a spot on Lyst’s Hottest Products list for Q1) for several of the hero pieces from Spring/Summer 2026 runway prove anything, a bold vision is just what the fashion doctor ordered.

Courtesy of Lyst

The rest of our favorite and usual suspects round out the top 20. Dior surged into to the third spot, thanks to Jonathan Anderson’s wondrous reimagining of house codes, and Gucci climbed up four spots with Demna’s Italiano-meets-Internet-apocalypse take on the storied house. Celine is also back on the list, with Michael Rider bringing a no-nonsense bourgeois prep into vogue. It should come as no surprise to see two of Blazy’s designs on Lyst’s Hottest Products list; the turquoise croc-embossed spectator pump and the maxi-flap bag (as seen on Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and A$AP Rocky) are sold out everywhere and the most feminine pieces on the list. The rest of the list screams bloke-core and includes two hero items from Saint Laurent: Their stand-collar jacket (worn by Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) and Butterfly sunglasses (worn by virtually everyone front-row at their show in February).

Courtesy of Lyst

Rihanna in the Saint Laurent Stand-Collar Jacket Backgrid Kendall Jenner in the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag Copyright CHANEL Dua Lipa in the Chanel Maxi Flap bag Instagram/@dualipa Devon Lee & Sydney Carlson in Saint Laurent sunglasses Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The rest of the pieces, including the Kangol flat cap hat and the Celine ballet-loafer hybrids, read as preppy with a British twist, like Oasis if they shopped regularly at Harrod’s. The low-key nature of items like the Trader Joe’s tote and the Village FM sneakers show fashion is operating on a casual energy at the moment — that is, of course, unless you’re Lily-Rose Depp wearing a Chanel double-cat hat and leopard-print dress. So many new creative directors took new positions at vacant driver seats for brands, but lucky for Chanel, it’s Blazy’s world, and we’re all living in it.