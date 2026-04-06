Doechii & Lady Gaga Link Up For New ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Track

It’s time we let Doechii add “master manifestor” to her already-impressive resume. Not only does she have a pair of Grammy trophies and an entry in the Billboard Hot 100 to her name, but the Florida-born rapper has a new collaboration on the way with one of her biggest influences, Lady Gaga.

News of the collab broke when the final trailer for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel dropped on April 6. Soundtracking Miranda Priestly’s quiet conniptions and Andy Sachs’ sarcastic retorts is the new aptly titled single, “Runway,” a bouncy house track à la Madonna’s “Vogue.”

“Do a little twirl / Let ‘em know I’m that girl,” Doechii purrs, before Gaga wails over the track, “You were born on the runway.”

Other lines that stick out from the trailer: Gaga’s “I’m feeling fab, I’m feeling free / I feel exceptionally me” and “Might show up late / Might be on time / Just wait, I’m comin,’” and Doechii’s “I can turn a dance floor into a runway.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1.