Burgers, Bicep Curls & Blush: Sierra Rena’s GucciCore Photo Diary

If you live in the city of Manhattan, you know Gucci was unavoidable this weekend. The brand’s awe-inspiring takeover of Times Square was a fashion lover’s wet dream, a scathing critique of the shopping-obsessed American mind, and a great place to run into Lindsay Lohan. For Sierra Rena, it was a night of firsts: her first Gucci show, her first time meeting NYLON’s editor-in-chief, and (probably) her first time wearing a shearling coat in 70-degree weather. Rena was a natural choice to join the show’s other New York-based attendees and models that make up the modern fabric of the creative forces working hard (and partying hard) in the city.

Rena is a true multi-hyphenate, working as a creative consultant, stylist, model, and designer of her own handbag line, SIV (which she naturally paired with a Gucci purse for the show). Her first time at a Gucci show was all about the blown-out hair, heavy-beat makeup (her blush worked overtime), and the lingerie under her shearling coat from the Generation Gucci collection. But the show was really the first stop of the night: Gucci’s epic Gucci Mansion saw all manner of A-listers shuffling in and out of the gym, billiards room, lounge, library, and basement all decked out in double-G product. For an inside peek at Rena’s day from glam to the runway and beyond, keep scrolling.

Brandon Sang “For the lady, a salad? Perhaps not.”

Brandon Sang “Can never get enough blush.”

Brandon Sang “The show invite was KEY ;)”

Brandon Sang “Just finished my hair, damn I look good.”

Brandon Sang “Fun fact: I love getting help to get dressed.”

Brandon Sang “The dinner is Gucci.”

Brandon Sang “Finishing touches, and can never go without my SIV bag.”

Brandon Sang “We got Pre-Fall 2026 Look 17!”

Brandon Sang “You never know when you need a pair of Gucci socks LOL”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Serving Volturi at my first Gucci show.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Overly excited.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “SIVCORE meets GUCCICORE.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Met THEE Lauren McCarthy; that’s Editor-in-Chief of NYLON to y’all.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Brunette Paris is tea.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “A girl should always have a freakum dress in her closet.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Anok Yai. That’s it.”

Courtesy of Sierra Rena “Immediately thought of ‘90s Gucci.”

Brandon Sang “At the Gucci Mansion, it's time to party.”

Brandon Sang “Fur in 70-degree weather requires an outfit change.”

Brandon Sang “Gucci Gains, Gucci Gains, Gucci Gains.”

Brandon Sang “Putting in my personal order for this table.”

Photography by Brandon Sang

Makeup by Jeannette (Jean) Williams