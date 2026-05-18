Getting Ready With
Burgers, Bicep Curls & Blush: Sierra Rena’s GucciCore Photo Diary
She hit the Gucci show, the Gucci Gym, and the Gucci Mansion.
If you live in the city of Manhattan, you know Gucci was unavoidable this weekend. The brand’s awe-inspiring takeover of Times Square was a fashion lover’s wet dream, a scathing critique of the shopping-obsessed American mind, and a great place to run into Lindsay Lohan. For Sierra Rena, it was a night of firsts: her first Gucci show, her first time meeting NYLON’s editor-in-chief, and (probably) her first time wearing a shearling coat in 70-degree weather. Rena was a natural choice to join the show’s other New York-based attendees and models that make up the modern fabric of the creative forces working hard (and partying hard) in the city.
Rena is a true multi-hyphenate, working as a creative consultant, stylist, model, and designer of her own handbag line, SIV (which she naturally paired with a Gucci purse for the show). Her first time at a Gucci show was all about the blown-out hair, heavy-beat makeup (her blush worked overtime), and the lingerie under her shearling coat from the Generation Gucci collection. But the show was really the first stop of the night: Gucci’s epic Gucci Mansion saw all manner of A-listers shuffling in and out of the gym, billiards room, lounge, library, and basement all decked out in double-G product. For an inside peek at Rena’s day from glam to the runway and beyond, keep scrolling.
“For the lady, a salad? Perhaps not.”
“Can never get enough blush.”
“The show invite was KEY ;)”
“Just finished my hair, damn I look good.”
“Fun fact: I love getting help to get dressed.”
“The dinner is Gucci.”
“Finishing touches, and can never go without my SIV bag.”
“We got Pre-Fall 2026 Look 17!”
“You never know when you need a pair of Gucci socks LOL”
“Serving Volturi at my first Gucci show.”
“Overly excited.”
“SIVCORE meets GUCCICORE.”
“Met THEE Lauren McCarthy; that’s Editor-in-Chief of NYLON to y’all.”
“Brunette Paris is tea.”
“A girl should always have a freakum dress in her closet.”
“Anok Yai. That’s it.”
“Immediately thought of ‘90s Gucci.”
“At the Gucci Mansion, it's time to party.”
“Fur in 70-degree weather requires an outfit change.”
“Gucci Gains, Gucci Gains, Gucci Gains.”
“Putting in my personal order for this table.”
Photography by Brandon Sang
Makeup by Jeannette (Jean) Williams