You Definitely Know The Stylist Behind Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Press Tour

Lindsay Lohan’s return to the spotlight has the NYLON staff collectively oohing and aahing over how incredible she looks, and now that the release of Freakier Friday is upon us, LiLo is taking to the streets full-force to promote the movie. Not only does she have some of the best hair and makeup artists in the business on her rider, she’s enlisted a superstar stylist whose work you may be familiar with.

Andrew Mukamal is the man with the plan (the fashion plan, that is) outfitting our favorite Disney star in a bevy of looks that are method dressing for the woman with an IMDb backlog extensive and well-known enough to riff on without any heavy-handed explaining necessary. Mukamal is known for dressing Zoë Kravitz, Carey Mulligan, and yes, Margot Robbie, whose Barbie press-tour run was historic in its referencing and couture-level execution.

In Balmain Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

For Lohan’s appearances exiting and entering Good Morning America on July 28, Mukamal chose a Balmain yellow tweed miniskirt set for her, styled with a yellow headband, black Kelly bag, and yellow sandals to pay homage to Annie James, one half of the infamous twins Lohan played in The Parent Trap some 27 years ago. For her exit, it was a Roberto Cavalli chinoiserie-inspired corset dress and the teeniest bag we’ve seen in recent memory to channel Hallie Parker, the other twin. It was a smart move for Mukamal to tap into the nostalgia Lohan inspires in every ‘90s kid who no doubt already have their tickets for Freakier Friday secured. Lohan changed once more for a quick visit to SiriusXM, wearing a bejeweled vintage Mickey Mouse long-sleeve T-shirt with a seriously covetable pair of Spring/Summer 2008 Balenciaga gladiator cage heels. That one was for the Disney adults and fashion-history freaks.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mukamal is the latest in a line of stylists changing the way press tours work. It’s no longer enough to just make someone look great: A narrative needs to be woven into the clothes. Zendaya and Law Roach for Challengers and Dune, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bolden for Wicked, and Mukamal and Robbie with Barbie have all dipped into archives and rewritten the rules around the premiere look. It’s a careful balance to strike between feeling too costume-y and still being red-carpet ready, and Mukamal’s deft hand has ensured we’re getting acquainted with Lohan’s new vibe while still remembering why we fell in love with her in the first place. We’re sat with open eyes and arms for any and all upcoming sartorial Easter eggs the duo will drop before the movie’s premiere on Aug. 8.