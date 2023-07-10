LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Au...
Pink And Sparkles Dominated The ‘Barbie’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stars attended the movie premiere in their Barbiecore best.

On June 9, the red (well, actually pink) carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for one of this year's most anticipated movie premieres—Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Considering that the movie has an impressive lineup of stars including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, it comes as little surprise that the premiere event was a star-studded affair.

The unofficial dress code for the event was clearly Barbie-approved fashion, with most attendees wearing bright pink gowns or suits. However, some celebrities also put their own spin on Barbiecore, with glittering sparkles, contrasting black and white outfits, and baby blue accents. Ahead, see what everyone wore to the Barbie premiere.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in custom Schiaperelli Haute Couture.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling in Gucci.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in custom Marc Bouwer.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu in Versace and David Yurman jewelry.

Hari Nef

Hari Nef in Celine.

Billie Eilish

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in Alaïa.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa in custom Bottega Veneta.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig in Valentino.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon in custom Kallmeyer.

Haim

Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim in Louis Vuitton.

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp in Miu Miu.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot in JW Anderson and Aupen Bag.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera in custom St. John and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Ava Max

Ava Max in custom Mônot.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron in Ellie Misner.

Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr in Rey Ortiz.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in custom Nina Ricci and Chopard jewelry.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell in Shushutong.