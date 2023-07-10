Pink And Sparkles Dominated The ‘Barbie’ Premiere Red Carpet

On June 9, the red (well, actually pink) carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for one of this year's most anticipated movie premieres—Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Considering that the movie has an impressive lineup of stars including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, it comes as little surprise that the premiere event was a star-studded affair.

The unofficial dress code for the event was clearly Barbie-approved fashion, with most attendees wearing bright pink gowns or suits. However, some celebrities also put their own spin on Barbiecore, with glittering sparkles, contrasting black and white outfits, and baby blue accents. Ahead, see what everyone wore to the Barbie premiere.

Margot Robbie Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Margot Robbie in custom Schiaperelli Haute Couture.

Ryan Gosling Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Ryan Gosling in Gucci.

Issa Rae Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Issa Rae in custom Marc Bouwer.

Simu Liu Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simu Liu in Versace and David Yurman jewelry.

Hari Nef Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hari Nef in Celine.

Billie Eilish Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicki Minaj in Alaïa.

Dua Lipa Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa in custom Bottega Veneta.

Greta Gerwig MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Greta Gerwig in Valentino.

Kate McKinnon Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kate McKinnon in custom Kallmeyer.

Haim Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim in Louis Vuitton.

Alexandra Shipp Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Alexandra Shipp in Miu Miu.

Gal Gadot Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gal Gadot in JW Anderson and Aupen Bag.

America Ferrera Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images America Ferrera in custom St. John and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Ava Max Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ava Max in custom Mônot.

Dove Cameron Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Dove Cameron in Ellie Misner.

Patrick Starrr Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Patrick Starrr in Rey Ortiz.

Ashley Graham MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Ashley Graham in custom Nina Ricci and Chopard jewelry.