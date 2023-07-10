Pink And Sparkles Dominated The ‘Barbie’ Premiere Red Carpet

On June 9, the red (well, actually pink) carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for one of this year's most anticipated movie premieres—Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Considering that the movie has an impressive lineup of stars including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, it comes as little surprise that the premiere event was a star-studded affair.
The unofficial dress code for the event was clearly Barbie-approved fashion, with most attendees wearing bright pink gowns or suits. However, some celebrities also put their own spin on Barbiecore, with glittering sparkles, contrasting black and white outfits, and baby blue accents. Ahead, see what everyone wore to the Barbie premiere.