In case you Bricked your phone this weekend or don’t live within a five-block radius of Times Square, Gucci pulled off a historical feat with their Cruise 2027 show on May 16 and shut down the epicenter of Midtown New York. The runway was smack-dab in the middle of the fluorescent screens of Times Square, and there were dozens of headline-grabbing moments. Front-row legends like Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, and Lindsay Lohan all pulled up, Tom Brady smized on his first runway appearance, and Cindy Crawford closed the show in epic fashion. The moments we loved, though, felt classically New York, oh-so NYLON, and of course, totally Gucci.

Demna is perhaps the smartest man working in fashion today, with an eye for what is happening Right Now in the world. His ability to grab from all corners of the street, Internet, and runway make him both an endless student and curator of our times. It’s difficult to parse through the world today, with AI, deepfakes, dupes, and non-stop referencing making fashion’s core harder to pierce through, but with an all-star cast, the largest fashion set we’ve seen in our modern times, and accessories to make even the most hard-won client go bananas, there was something for everyone at the show. See what our favorite moments were below.

Gucci Is Everything & Everything Is Gucci

Demna is a master cultural commentator, and to kick off what is surely the largest runway show New York has seen, the billboards of Times Square displayed eight minutes of Gucci ads — but they were for anything but fashion. They were for, in no particular order: Gucci Acqua, Gucci Underwear, Gucci Viaggio, Gucci Automobili, Gucci Businesswear, Gucci Time, Gucci Gym, Palazzo Gucci hotel, Gucci Pets, Gucci High Jewelry, and Gucci Life. Most were made with AI and featured the deep infomercial voice we’ve all heard at 2 a.m. It was classic Demna satire, shoving our overconsumption right back in our faces with everything possible being merchandised as a Gucci product. There is no corner of life that has not been touched by product placement, and Demna’s razor-sharp wit made me giggle while watching the livestream.

Blondes May Have More Fun, But Brunettes Are Runway Stars

Paris Hilton isn’t a stranger to the runway, but she is unfamiliar with having brown hair. Demna and team were genius to strip Hilton of her signature locks for her first Gucci walk, molding her as a Gucci character in and letting us see her in a new light.

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It’s All About The Eye

If Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 show was a resurgence of the sexy, utterly indulgent smokey eye, GucciCore was a dedication to its permanence. Makeup artist Sam Visser expertly executed the grungy yet glamorous heavy eye on half the models, while others like Emily Ratajkowski got a fresh face and striking eye contacts that imparted the same eerie nighttime effect as the smokey eye.

Courtesy of Gucci Courtesy of Gucci JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

The True New Yorkers

In between the EmRatas and the Tom Bradys on the runway, there was a cast of characters that showed how tapped in the Gucci team is to the real uptown-downtown mix of New York’s fashion scene. There was gala regular and ultimate woman-about-town Sabine Getty in a Madison Avenue fur and bag, gallerist Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn in a hand-painted floral coat, downtown legend Sophia Lamar giving her best shrugged-coat strut, and interior-designer-chef-It-lady Athena Calderone with the most carved-out cheekbones of the night.

Sabine Getty Courtesy of Gucci Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn Courtesy of Gucci Sophia Lamar Courtesy of Gucci Athena Calderone Courtesy of Gucci 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

There’s A Reason It’s A Classic...

There was no shortage of outerwear options that walked the show, but our personal favorite was the neat-as-a-pin peacoat that reminds us of the ladies of the Upper East Side. Of course, it wasn’t so straightforward as that on Gabbriette, whose tousled hair and signature pout brought the feel of it more to the Lower East Side.