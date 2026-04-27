Everyone Out-Slayed Cassie Jacobs At Her Own Wedding On ‘Euphoria’

The third (and potentially final) season of Euphoria has been centered on Nate and Cassie Jacobs’ wedding, which arrived right on time in the third episode. She secured her dream man, her dream venue, a dreamy dress, and yes, $50,000 worth of floral arrangements. One thing her and her fiancé seemingly did not do was enforce a dress code, which led Cassie to be the most demurely dressed attendee at her own wedding (despite her heaving cleavage)— and provided some of the best looks of the season on everyone else.

In a move truly nobody could have seen coming, the wedding was a disaster. (Kidding — if things had gone on without a hitch, I would’ve been concerned.) Between Cassie’s mom basically telling her the marriage is doomed while she walks her down the aisle to Nate getting stalked by a businessman that he’s in debt to for half a million dollars, nothing went to plan. The only saving grace for Cassie was her bespoke gown, crafted by Euphoria costume designer Natasha Newman-Thomas in partnership with beloved New York brand Wiederhoeft, who is a master of corsetry (Sydney Sweeney has worn their designs in real life). The train, twisted skirt, Cartier jewelry, and platform Jimmy Choo heels all screamed “new money” while making Cassie’s dreams, at least on the surface, come true. Her cleavage was spilling out of the dress so much so that she applied pasties for her and Nate’s chaotic first dance, and she ended the night in tears. (I won’t say much more to avoid spoilers.)

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While Cassie went “traditional” for her bridal look — along with her bridesmaids, who all wore the same Nana Jacqueline dress — wedding guests threw caution to the wind. Rue wore a dusty-blue suit (there’s that color again!) and, as she is wont to do, her dirty Converse. Jules, as Rue’s plus-one, color coordinated with her ex in a Spring/Summer 2023 Acne Studios look, with a single stitch of satin draped and tied in bows around her naked body. There was more skin than dress. Was it a big “F*ck you” to Nate and his dad, Cal, for the emotional and physical distress they caused her? I think Jules genuinely wanted to flex not only her designer-clothing and human-hair-wig budget, but her nonchalance at being there at all — she could’ve easily showed up to a fashion-people party in the same look.

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If Jules was turning a look and still keeping it lowkey, Maddy was serving a fashion moment, but whether or not she kept it cool is up for debate. She rocked up in a bespoke green-and-burgundy dress made by Newman-Thomas, with a rosary neck motif that dipped down her back to graze the top of her glorious behind. Maddy was in full “I-don’t-give-a-f*ck” mode — that is, until the ceremony, when she no doubt saw herself in Cassie’s heels and wondered where things went wrong, causing her to French exit. It was her take on a revenge dress, one that 99 percent of people would never think of slipping into for a wedding, but one that Maddy Perez would no doubt even wear to a funeral. As Maddy returned to her crappy basement-level apartment in a sus part of Los Angeles, she proved she’s a diamond in the rough that missed a huge catastrophe in the form of Nate Jacobs.

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So while the wheels spun off the tracks at what was only going to be a sh*tstorm of a wedding, I couldn’t help but notice that while everything was done to a tee in the reception and ceremony spaces, reflecting Cassie’s perfectionism and the couple’s desire to put on a perfect façade, Cassie should’ve extended this thinking to a dress code for her nearest and dearest. Not only were two of her now-husband’s ex-flings in the room, but they were out-dressing her at her own wedding. All Cassie could do on her wedding night was smile through the tears, get wasted on champagne, and watch her scantily clad friends come and go.