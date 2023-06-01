Fashion
Cartier Brings Back Classic Grain de Café Styles For Summer
Inspired by the glamour of the 1950s French Riviera, Cartier’s iconic style is back for a new summer collection.
The iconic Cartier silhouette worn by glamour mavens Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn is back.
Back in 1938, from a coffee bean, Cartier created an entire line, which soon became a hit. The resulting Grain de Café collection was a favorite during the 1950s and ‘60s; now, Cartier’s latest Grain de Café collection is back, taking inspiration from the glamour of the 1950s French Riviera.
The pieces bring together the signature coffee bean shape: diamonds set in platinum and rubellite beads set within a ring and a bracelet. The necklace is made up of two rows gold beads topped with coffee beans and gold-studded rubellites. The collection includes rings, pendants, earrings and brooches, all which sparkle easily in the sun.
This year, Cartier is also reissuing a necklace originally dating from 1955, in homage to the creative history of Grain de Café and the world of longtime Cartier designer Jeanne Toussaint.
“Grain de Café creates a new preciousness by playing with light, finishes and volumes,” says Marie-Laure Cérède, Creative Director of Jewelry and Watchmaking. The result is a versatile collection with added spirit. A symbol of the creative freedom of the Maison, Grain de Café transcends a literal translation of nature and results in a multi-sensory design.”
The Grain de Café collection takes its inspiration from Cartier’s stylistic codes: flora crafted in yellow gold and the ordinary made precious.
The beans disappeared from Cartier’s ouevre until last year, when the the house brought them back for a gorgeous new collection. We hope they’re here to stay.
The Grain de Café collection will be available at Cartier stores worldwide as of June 1st, 2023.