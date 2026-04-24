Hailey Bieber Brings 1992 To 2026 & Cements Another Spring Color Trend

The fever around Love Story’s success had TikTok devotees scouring C.O. Bigelow for headbands and TheRealReal for Prada coats to emulate Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. But real ‘90s lovers know minimalism requires a feather-light touch. That’s why, at the Time100 Gala, Hailey Bieber proved she might be our most successful minimalist — and of course, she proved it in Calvin Klein Collection.

The first lady of Coachella went straight from the desert to New York to celebrate the honorees of this year’s list — including Dakota Johnson, Jennie, and Anok Yai — in bespoke Calvin Klein Collection. The body-con gown was constructed with lilac-and-gunmetal lace with a built-in bra and micro spaghetti straps, based directly on a dress from Klein’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection. She made the vintage feel sparkle with Briony Raymond jewels and an itty-bitty silver watch.

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A moment for the beauty on Mrs. Bieber as well: her signature bob seen at the Oscars afterparties was nowhere to be seen last night. She threw in some extensions that casually unfurled onto her back. Her makeup was her classic evening glam, with an emphasis on blush and a plushy lip that let the silver-blue dress really shine. It’s a callback that doesn’t immediately have our eyes rolling into the backs of our heads (see: try-hard headbands, Bessette-Kennedy’s favored sunglasses) that feels specific, timely, and honoring the codes of the ‘90s without turning it into a cheap copy.

It’s also a clear signal that dusty blues with a hint of silver undertones are also in the running for the color of the season. Blush pink was on the menu in late March and early April, but after seeing this look and others (including Johnson in Rome earlier in the week), we have a feeling this color will be popping up in dresses and skirts for months to come. Perhaps it’s time to load up your favorite resale app and look for a lilac-leaning dress for that wedding you’re going to this summer?