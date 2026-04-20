The 10 Best Onstage Looks at Coachella 2026, Ranked

After a chaotically wonderful Weekend One and FOMO-inducing Weekend Two at Coachella, the first major festival of our favorite season has come to a close. We took over the first weekend with our NYLON House party, caught up with the hottest denim brand at the festival, and made as many performances as our little legs would allow. We were front-row to a lot of the festival-goers’ outfit choices, too, but after seeing how many surprise guests took over Weekend Two (looking at you, Olivia Rodrigo), we figured it would be better to report on onstage fashion happenings as a neat wrap-up to the week.

The best looks to grace the many stages at Coachella were, to put it frankly, all over the place. Sabrina Carpenter brought expensive taste to the headlining stage in custom Dior, and the next night, Justin Bieber showed why he’s the king of chill in a zip-up cut-off hoodie and baggy shorts. The best looks honored what makes the beloved artists themselves (think: tartan for PinkPantheress, pink, denim, and flats for Ms. Rodrigo), and whether it was a handmade corset or a bespoke suite of looks, everyone that looked most like themselves and brought the likes on social media afterwards made our list. See what fashion rose to the top of our personal list below.

10 Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Low-key for the main stage? Yes. Sexy, cheeky (literally), and knee-padded for Teasdale’s on-the-floor dancing? You bet. Wet Leg’s leading lady took a spot on our list for her simple yet well-accessorized look (arm cuff, boots, and gloves) that had even the gayest of men questioning everything.

09 Addison Rae Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You might be saying to yourself, “How is a bra and panty set making this list?” I’d argue that this is the pop-girl go-to for a reason, and her suspenders, garter belt, choker, and bracelets take this from backup dancer to headlining diva. It’s quite difficult to achieve such effectiveness with such a simple look, but accessories make the woman, and Rae is a force to be reckoned with.

08 FKA Twigs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Didn’t she do it for you? Mojave feels like a criminally small space for FKA Twigs’ bombastic set, but it was all the better for seeing her costumes up close. This feathered Mad Max-meets-Vegas-showgirl look by Guvanch brought the drama, shimmer, and sex factor every Eusexua look should have.

07 Katseye Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Weekend One for NYLON cover girls Katseye was Y2Chaotic with a hint of anime style that was fun, yes, but also a bit all over the place. Weekend Two saw them lock in with tan-and-pink looks that highlight their dancerly bodies, while also proving that dialing it back can draw the group closer together.

06 Justin Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber-Chella has come and gone, but the pieces Mr. Swag wore onstage are just getting their start in the limelight. Expect the Greg Ross cut-off hoodie look to go on many f*ckboys this summer; ditto his desert-rider suede Loewe boots and smattering of Skylrk accessories. When he looks at home as he does in front of hundreds of thousands of people, we can’t help but be happy for the king of America’s hearts.

05 Olivia Rodrigo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In my mind, Rodrigo was going to be Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise guest for Weekend Two to put an end to their Internet-stoked drama, but we were just as happy to see her debut “Drop Dead” during Addison Rae’s set. She confirmed our hunches that leather will be everywhere by wearing a custom R&M Leathers top, but maintained her cutesy, Malibu-girl energy that her album cycle demands with Diesel bootcut jeans and Louboutin mary-janes. Forget being sour: Ms. Rodrigo is now officially feeling sweet.

04 Slayyyter Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The Wor$t Girl in America is arguably the breakout star of Coachella — she’s gained over 100,000 followers on Instagram since dropping her third album — and also proved a team of one can get the job done. She hand-stitched her crochet corset the night before her set, plus wore a custom trucker hat, fringed denim shorts, and Kate Moss-inspired boots of her own design. The DIY trash queen of the desert had the most energetic set of the weekend, all with a pack of Marlboro Reds tucked in her pocket.

03 PinkPantheress Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images PinkPantheress turned her sets both weekends into full-on hang sessions onstage, with everyone from Tyriq Withers to Zara Larsson and The Dare joining her. She stood out among her friends in a series of blue-and-red looks, none more cute and commanding than her custom Miss Claire Sullivan set. It leans into her Fancy That mood (tartan) while delivering on the cutesy pop-girl fantasy she’s been selling us this era — who doesn’t love a tutu to frolic around in onstage?

02 Ethel Cain Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayden Anhedönia brought some of the most enchanting visuals to her set on the Mojave stage, with moss hanging above her head and lights making her look like a witch about to cast a spell on her audience during her ten-minute songs. As if she wasn’t giving bayou enchantress enough, her custom Dior looks by Jonathan Anderson took it to the next level. We’re partial to the drama of this black gown with massive floral-and-bow earrings, which looked twice as spooky backlit.