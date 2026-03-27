Soundcheck
Slayyyter Is The Loudest Girl In America
“Crank” was just the beginning.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 13 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“YES GODDD” by Slayyyter
Earsplitting, hellish. Makes you feel like you need a bath just listening to it. Slayyyter summer, here we come.
“Really Real” by Robyn
Get in ladies, we’re getting Sexistential. If you can, listen to this on the best speakers money can buy – you won’t regret it. The explosive chorus, the electric guitar solo, the sinister synth, it’s all just so good.
“Tractor Beam” by Snail Mail
The most optimistic, uplifting perspective on a failing relationship I’ve heard in a minute. Lindsey Jordan’s glass-half-full attitude is completely contagious, which is not an easy feat in times like these. We could all stand to learn something from her.
“Back In Love” by Suki Waterhouse
The instrumentation is grand, luscious, and builds a world that perfectly supports Waterhouse’s self-respecting, life-affirming lyrics.
“Feel Your Rain” by Eli
Another nostalgically forward-thinking smash from Eli. The lyrics are relatable and emotionally resonant without compromising that nonsensical-ness that was huge in the early 2000s pop. What does it mean to “feel your rain”? It makes total sense in the mind, but try to put it to words and it falls apart.
“Must Be” by Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maizda does so much with so little; how she managed to make such a minimalistic beat sound so expansive needs to be studied.
“Dream House” by Empress Of
Though it would be the honor of a lifetime to live in a dream house built by Empress Of, I would gladly settle for a spot in the the sonic world she has created for us.
“Heart Attack” by Justine Skye
Seductive vocal? Check. Addictive house beat? Check. Kaytranada? Check. Whatever Justine Skye is pouring, I’m drinking.
“Eyelash” by Bladee
The most Bladee love song there ever was. “I wanna be in your eye like a eyelash / I wanna be on your apps like a iPad;” sorry but I’m swooning.
“Hanging Out To Dry” by Florence Road
The way this song could either be about the early stages of a relationship or a three-year long situationship is both impressive and haunting.
“She’s A Sweetheart” by Momo Boyd
Please rise for the people-pleasing national anthem — and make sure to smile while you sing it.
“Lonely” by Fcukers
As long as you have a speaker, a dance floor, and Fcukers on the queue, you’ll never be alone.
“Prom Queen” by Amelia Moore
LCD Soundsystem if they were a girl with really cool hair.