Rhode Taps Justin Bieber For A New Limited-Edition Collab

April is already proving to be a very busy month in the Bieber household. While Justin has been putting in the hours preparing for his Coachella headlining duties, Hailey has been hard at work in the Rhode Beauty labs concocting her newest line of products. What’s more, the brand’s latest limited edition offerings were also created in collaboration with Justin — as if the couple didn’t have enough on their plates as it were.

The partnership, appropriately named Rhode x The Biebers, was announced on April 6 (just in time for Justin’s first Coachella set on April 11), and features three new products. First up is the latest addition to the brand’s wearable skin care lineup, the Spotwear pimple stickers. Thanks to its 100% hydrocolloid formulation, the new patches are clinically proven to minimize, flatten, and reduce the redness of spots while also absorbing excess oil and protecting against daily stressors. Plus they’re waterproof and sweat-proof, which means they can be worn any time, anywhere. The inaugural Spotwear collection is a limited edition release and includes five exclusive shapes designed in collaboration with Justin himself, though the patches will return as a core product down the line.

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Also getting the collab treatment are two tried-and-true Rhode staples: the Peptide Lip Treatment and the Peptide Eye Prep. The Peptide Lip Treatment features the same nourishing peptide, shea butter, and vitamin E formulation you know and love, now in a Caramelized Banana flavor. In keeping with the banana theme, the Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel gives the beloved patches an adorably sweet makeover while still delivering on its promise to depuff, brighten, and hydrate the under eyes.

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The limited edition products will be available to purchase exclusively via the Rhode website starting April 13 at noon ET.