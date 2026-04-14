You Wanna Guess The Hottest Brand At Coachella 2026?

What do Amelia Gray, True Whitaker, Teyana Taylor, and I all have in common? Besides our campaign-booking good looks, we were all at the Guess Compound for what shaped up to be the parties of the weekend at Coachella 2026. Guess’ outpost wasn’t only a hub for postmidnight debauchery; it was a litmus test for how casual — and Americana-tinged — fashion at the biggest festival in the United States is right now.

While Coachella pulls in the biggest names in music from around the world, it is through and through a California festival, which makes Guess’ presence a no-brainer. “We’re one of the few legacy heritage brands out of Los Angeles,” says Nicolai Marciano, who is Chief New Business Development Officer at Guess? Inc., and oversees the reimagined Guess Jeans division as well as the premium offerings at Guess USA. “For me, cultural alignment has always been a part of my ethos from a marketing standpoint. Coachella is one of those moments that’s hyperlocal to us, but global to the world at the same time.” Before I made it to the Guess Compound in Indio (more on that later), I stopped by its original, full-time compound in downtown Los Angeles. Across four buildings, all the Guess brands are designed, reworked, and perfected, complete with a mini-mall setup of their various storefronts where final merchandising edits are on display before they appear in any of their stores.

True Whitakes & Quen Blackwell Courtesy of GUESS True Whitaker Courtesy of GUESS Amelia Gray Courtesy of GUESS Teyana Taylor Courtesy of GUESS 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Marciano oversees two of the youth-oriented labels, which involve both meticulous archival research — one entire warehouse is dedicated to the archive, which spans from 1981 to today — and breaking new ground in terms of style and sustainability. The now-signature Airwash technique takes lasering to apply distressing and washes to its denim, sustainably and in half the time. “Forty-five years later, we’re readdressing what we became famous for and almost flipping that completely while keeping that same aesthetic, look, and finish,” Marciano tells me, gushing about his love for product development. The Spring 2026 Guess Jeans collection has, yes, lots of baggy, perfectly low-rise jeans on offer, but also taps into the mystique of collabs, with a Hysteric Glamour mashup bringing Japanese and American aesthetics together. As Marciano says: “I know enough to understand where we can push the envelope and where we can create new stories.”

Courtesy of GUESS

Speaking of new stories: I got a few to put under my belt (and into a locked diary) when I stepped foot onto the Guess Compound in Indio, a sprawling 16-house modernist fever dream with a Wellness House (I opted for an energy IV alongside Evan Mock) and a party house, which was the place to be on both Friday and Sunday night of the festival. If Hailey and Justin Bieber are the queen and king of Coachella 2026, Marciano and girlfriend Gray might just be the prince and princess. Marciano held court at both parties, where everyone from Anya Taylor-Joy to Emma Chamberlain, Jennie, and Quen Blackwell danced until the sun started peeking over the San Jacinto Mountains. Everyone jokes about “not a phone in sight” style parties, but the freedom of both nights’ revelry (with actually no flash or recording happen) delivered on pure capital-F fun for everyone inside the party house.

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Outside the party house, Marciano’s dreams of pushing the envelope resulted in custom pieces for his boo, Gray, plus Blackwell, who wore a skimpy two-piece set for the first night of festivities. Elsewhere at the festival, both on supermodels and on little old me, Guess was a uniform for those unburdened by trying to look like a desert storm-rider (seriously, when did everyone get stuck in 2014 with ’Chella ’fits?). It was all about showing a little cheek; see Gray’s first-day look with a baby T-shirt and itty-bitty shorts. It felt very ’90s, a little Y2Chaotic, totally easy, and not try-hard at all. Ditto for Taylor, who chose Guess USA leather pants and a cropped shirt for the party.

There are callbacks to Guess Jeans days of yore, but for Marciano, it’s about making a bold statement with the spirit of the past for something new to stick — and feel easy like a Malibu morning. If the line outside the Guess Compound on Sunday night for the collaborative Guess and Sp5der party was any indication, it’s stuck, and then some. Everyone wants a piece of the Guess cinematic universe, whether through a bass-thumping good time or the perfect (and perfectly affordable) pair of jeans.