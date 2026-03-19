Anya Taylor-Joy Declares It The Year Of The Silk Dress

This week has been all about transitions, from mentally switching from “it’s finally spring” to “b*tch, you thought” and shifting from awards season to festival season. Despite still wearing our puffers outside, there are drops of summer clothes to be shopped and trends to be picked up on. While we won’t be wearing a denim miniskirt just yet, we have a terrific option from the minds of J.Crew and Lee. Elsewhere, Anya Taylor-Joy is in New York to promote her voice role as Princess Peach in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Not only is she bravely answering the question “What do Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach have in common?”, she’s also showing up in some of the most fun (and no-nonsense) party dresses of the year. Without further ado, a quick TL;DR of our inboxes and timeliens below.

Need New Jeans For Spring? Make Them This Selvedge Pair

J.Crew’s list of collaborators keeps growing, and the latest on the docket is Lee. Two American icons coming together for jeans? Groundbreaking, we know, but they nail the simplicity of the straight-leg cut we’re growing to love (sorry to our wide-leg jeans reading this right now). The classic medium wash is perfectly executed, but if you’re feeling spicy, pick up the denim skirt with matching workwear jacket in white.

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Anya Taylor-Joy Is Feeling The Silk Fantasy In 2026

In the first three months of the year alone, she’s worn five different dresses with distinct levels of sheer-ness and intricacy. As any good Dior girl does, she wore a peach Pre-Fall 2026 draped dress to the show at Paris Fashion Week, and later that same day, wore a custom gunmetal dress. Her Oscars weekend included the frivolously flirty vintage John Galliano mini dress for the Vanity Fair afterparty, a knit Dior dress, and a vintage cowl-neck burgundy dress. Finally, to hammer it all home, she wore a deceptively simple Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2026 dress in New York. A few takeaways: Find a silhouette that works for you and run with it, wear nothing but a sandal when party-hopping, and when it doubt, a low bun is a sweat-free (and flyaway-free) option for conquering the night.

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Dior’s South Coast Plaza Brings Paris To Orange County

For the uninitiated, South Coast Plaza is perhaps the Holy Grail of fashion malls in America. For every five shopping centers closing, South Coast Plaza adds a new luxury brand to their roster. The latest “wow” moment at the Costa Mesa mainstay is the Dior pop-up, where shoppers can customize a mini notebook and ceramic, pick up a Book tote or Bar jacket reimagined by Jonathan Anderson, and step into the recreation of the 30 Avenue Montaigne store. Shop the Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the Jewel Court installation until April 6.