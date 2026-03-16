Whatever Happened To Fun Party Dresses?

It was silver all over at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet this year, and stars from Hollywood and beyond shuffled into the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in honor of Mark Guiducci’s first time helming the epic soirée. It was a meh night of fashion, with so many bias-cut silk dresses, perfectly acceptable updos, and beautifully dazzling jewels that were, yes, objectively gorgeous — but all missing that oomph any good afterparty look should have. Where was the fun on the after-dark red carpets last night?

Playing it safe is a surefire way to fly under the radar and avoid being marked worst-dressed, but traditional beauty is what the Oscars red carpet is for. The afterparties are where the girls are supposed to get their freak on, and experimentation should be the name of the game. To be fair, some risk-takers got our hearts racing. Take Julia Fox, who has previously showed up unreasonably stoned to this party with a leather hand molded on her neck. She went more classically glam with her makeup for the evening, but the funky dual wrapped buns and her shoulder-forward Viktor & Rolf gown were elegant and just weird enough to stand out.

Julia Fox Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Odessa A’zion Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sarah Paulson Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Audrey Nuna Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Indeed, the standout stars of the night turned right where everyone else turned left. Odessa A’zion in Harris Reed and Pandora jewelry was high-drama and the most color we saw all night; Sarah Paulson gave fashion freak yet again with Matieres Fecales’ football-pad bomber jacket and tulle skirt; and Audrey Nuna gave us one final “Golden” moment in Glenn Martens’ Maison Margiela Artisanal. We (mercifully) did not see too much vintage last night, but Anya Taylor-Joy wearing John Galliano’s now-infamous Fall/Winter 1994 collection with a silly little hat is both studious and dramatically camp.

If the lore of afterparties in Hollywood holds true, the clothes should match the energy inside these rooms. Taking up space at the hottest ticket in town should be the first instinct for those who don’t often get to rub shoulders with the Bezoses and KarJenners of the world. PinkPantheress nailed it in feathers and a sculptural hat; even Hailey Bieber, who wore a traditionally Bieber-esque strapless gown from Armani, brought some intrigue with cheetah print. The best fashion last night was a tequila shot in dress form, and reminded us what parties are for: letting your hair down and experimenting with fashion. In deeply serious times, isn’t it better to shoot for the stars with a bold look (and maybe catch strays in the comments section) than just be fine? Dare to dream, fail, and even slay, ladies.